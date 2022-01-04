Home page politics

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) does not see a divided society in Germany. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa / archive image

For weeks, more and more people have been protesting against the federal government’s corona measures on Mondays. Interior Minister Faeser still sees no division in society.

Berlin – Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) pleads for tough crackdown in the event of threats and violence during protests against the Corona policy.

“Of course, the right of assembly applies. And I am sure that the security authorities will implement it everywhere, ”said the SPD politician on Tuesday to the ARD capital studio. This means that a meeting will be dissolved if it is not registered.

“And if violence happens, of course we will take action,” emphasized the interior minister. Threats and violence could not be tolerated. “When people become radical and abusive, then I think a limit has been reached. Then the rule of law has to take tough action. ”Faeser emphasized that a large part of the population has been adhering to the corona protective measures for 22 months. “We don’t see a divided society – on the contrary.”

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) has noted an increase in unannounced demonstrations against corona measures. “More and more demos happen unannounced and are belittlingly declared as walks,” said Reul of the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” published in Essen (WAZ, Wednesday edition). The police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are “wide awake” and are watching the development. It has been noticed for a few weeks that the number of corona demos and that of demonstrators is increasing, Reul said.

Who is demonstrating with whom?

You have to differentiate very precisely with the demonstrators, said Faeser. Only a very small minority is radical. She appeals to the participants in the rallies: “Look carefully at who you are demonstrating with. Of course, criticism is always very welcome in a democracy as long as it takes place on the basis of the constitution. “

On Monday evening, for example, opponents of Corona measures tried to move in front of the private house of the district administrator of the Minden-Lübbecke district. According to the police, a small group had split off from an unregistered so-called walk with around 170 participants. According to the information, the small group only reached the house within sight before officials stopped the train.

Maier: Society has to react

Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) is calling on society to respond strongly to the protests. “Leaving what is happening now to the police alone is not okay,” Maier told the German Press Agency. Society as a whole must position itself even more “in order to make it clear to the people who are now on the street and who feel like the vast majority: they are not,” said Maier.

The vast majority must be loud. It is currently “partly still too quiet” for him. Social groups, associations, parties, churches, but also politics should make their displeasure clearer, said the minister. “Everything can take place in the digital space, in other words, in conformity with the pandemic.” But the fact that the majority adhere to rules and a minority oppose them is currently drawing an asymmetrical picture. dpa