The Board of Directors of the Social Solidarity Fund for Journalists Association members chose Fadela Al-Ma’ini as Chairman of the Board, Yassin Salem as Vice Chairman, Kaltham Al-Mandoos as Secretary, Lulwa Thani as Treasurer, and Nabil Al Kathiri as a member of the Board of Directors.

This came during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Social Solidarity Fund for members of the Journalists Association, the day before yesterday, at the association’s headquarters in the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood in Dubai, after the end of the ordinary general assembly meeting and the election of the board of directors, which was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development and the Community Development Authority in Dubai on Sunday. March 22nd.

Fadela Al-Muaini said that the Board of Directors seeks, during its next session, to increase the activities and programs of the Fund, especially with regard to granting loans to members, after studying the criteria and conditions that must be met according to the statute.



