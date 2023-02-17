The reality show hosts screamed with emotion when they saw the scene starring Facundo and Paloma.

facundo gonzalez and Paloma Fiuza could not escape from what so much had been asked of her. This time the warriors and combatants had to face each other in a duel of cards where each member passed the object with their lips, trying to prevent it from falling and thus being able to place it in the final basket. Luck was not on the side of the “Guacho” and the “garota” who starred in a rough kiss, which immediately generated a great reaction in the attendees who were on the television set, who, far from being surprised, just screamed with emotion.

What was Paloma Fiuza’s reaction to Facundo González’s kiss?

Dove Fiuza and facundo gonzalez they couldn’t hold the letter between their lips and accidentally kissed. The drivers did not miss the opportunity and managed to shout with emotion since the former dancer and the model were at some point a couple.

However, the reaction of the reality boys was not expected. facundo He immediately proceeded to wipe his mouth, while Paloma reacted with a gesture of discomfort that ended up turning around so as not to see his ex-partner.

Johanna San Miguel was one of the first people to ask for the repetition of the images of the kiss. “The face of ‘Wachito’. The face of the two,” said the popular “mom lioness.”

On the other hand, Pigeon It only managed to be the gesture of denial, minimizing the scene and not flinching before the images that continued to be broadcast, to the delight of their fans who still hold out hope that both public figures will resume their relationship.

Paloma Fiuza and Facundo González star in an accidental kiss. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture by Facundo González and Paloma Fiuza.

Let’s remember that, a few days ago, both reality boys had to interpret a kiss scene, recreating a sequence from the series “There is room in the background”. However, the ‘garota’ denied him the approach to his ex-partner, Facundo González, and only managed to hug him.