The Russian dentist, Maria Mikhailova, announced that fruit juices and not cleaning the oral cavity to the required level affect the sensitivity of the teeth.

In an interview with Lenta.ru, a specialist in dentistry and dentistry points out that there are factors that are not clear at first glance, that cause an increase in tooth sensitivity.

According to them, the structure of the tooth consists of a hard outer enamel layer, and below it a soft layer of dentin and pulp, in which nerve fibers and blood vessels are scattered.

And she adds, the enamel layer is not sensitive, but rather protects the soft layers underneath, from the influence of external factors. Therefore, tooth sensitivity appears when the dentin layer is exposed and irritants enter the vessels and fibers scattered in them. This is what makes a person feel pain when eating hot, cold, sweet or sour food or drink.

She points out that the external factors that cause tooth sensitivity are numerous. Including receding gums, where a lack of protective tissue is noted, which leads to the exposure of the tooth root. According to her, receding gums occur due to lack of care for the hygiene of the oral cavity.

She says, “If a person does not clean his teeth from the soft deposits well, it later becomes a cause of gingivitis around the tooth, which leads to its receding.”

According to him, intensive brushing of the teeth can injure the gums and subsequently recede as well.

She adds, among other factors that cause tooth sensitivity, the weakening of the enamel layer, due to abrasion or an excessive functional burden. For example, excessive intake of acidic drinks, soda water or fresh fruit juices causes enamel erosion and weakness. Therefore, after consuming these drinks, you must rinse the oral cavity well and then wait half an hour before eating solid food, whose particles can damage the tooth enamel weakened by acidic drinks.

The doctor points out that the other factor that causes tooth enamel erosion is bruxism, or a deep bite, where over time microscopic cracks appear in the enamel layer, along with sensitivity.

And the doctor advises, to prevent the development of tooth sensitivity, to use from time to time a toothpaste tonic for the enamel, and to clean the oral cavity well using means to renew the mineralization. An appropriate soft toothbrush should also be used.