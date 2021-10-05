Former Facebook employee, now an informant, Frances Haugen testified this October 5 before the United States Senate, where she denounced the bad practices with which the technology giant “repeatedly deceives” users about the harmful effects of its platforms. Following the explosive statements by the computer expert, both Democrats and Republicans in the Upper House called for an investigation by the country’s regulatory bodies against Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

In a case reminiscent of former US Army military Chelsea Manning, a former Facebook employee became an informant and now has the social media giant on the ropes.

Frances Haugen accused the company of causing psychological and emotional harm to children and adolescents with its content during a hearing before the Senate on October 5.

In addition, he denounced that the company fuels polarization in the United States while its executives refuse to make significant changes because they prioritize the high economic profits they obtain before the safety of users.

The computer added that the virtual communications giant is dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation.

“Company leaders know how to make Facebook and Instagram (owned by Facebook) more secure, but they will not make the necessary changes because they put their astronomical benefits before the people (…) Action by Congress is needed. This will not be resolved. crisis without their help, ”he said in his written testimony that he prepared for the hearing at the Subcommittee on Commerce on Consumer Protection of the Upper House.

BREAKING: Facebook “intentionally hides vital information from the public, from the US government … The documents I have provided to Congress prove that Facebook repeatedly misled the public about what’s its own research reveals,” whistleblower Frances Haugen told Congress. pic.twitter.com/zBUgPXGcN8 – Newsmax (@newsmax) October 5, 2021



Specifically, the expert referred before Congress to the exchange of photos from Facebook and Instagram among adolescents, social networks with a high visual focus. Haugen noted that they lead to social pressure that led to mental health and body image problems and, in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, according to an internal investigation he leaked.

In addition, he argued that the company contributed to increasing polarization online when it made changes to its content algorithm; did not take steps to reduce doubts about Covid-19 vaccines; and has been aware that Instagram damages the mental health of adolescents.

He also accused Facebook of taking scant steps to prevent its platform from being used by people who plan violent acts.

The complainant assured that this social network was used by people who planned mass murders in Myanmar.

He also denounced that the virtual site had a fundamental role in the organization of the assault on the United States Capitol, on January 6, by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were determined to discard the results of the 2020 elections. , which gave the victory to Joe Biden.

Who is Frances Haugen?

Haugen is known as the person who leaked the “Facebook Archives” to the ‘Wall Street Journal’, sparking a public outcry. After the information was released, the 37-year-old woman revealed her identity in an interview with ‘CBS’ broadcast on October 3.

The former employee, who challenges the social media giant with 2.8 billion users worldwide, is a data management expert with a degree in computer engineering and an MBA from Harvard. Before being hired by Facebook in 2019, she worked for 15 years at technology companies such as Google, Pinterest, and Yelp.

The former product manager for Facebook’s civic misinformation team became a whistleblower after she secretly copied thousands of internal investigative documents before leaving her position at the company.

“The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world,” says former Facebook employee France Haugen. She points to Myanmar, where the military used Facebook to launch a genocide. https://t.co/WU4IumjHkO pic.twitter.com/cy9Ed9MgbH – 60 Minutes (@ 60Minutes) October 3, 2021



Haugen has also filed complaints with federal authorities alleging that inquiries ordered by the company itself have shown that its contents can amplify hatred, misinformation and political unrest, but that the company hides it.

His statements before legislators came just one day after the biggest drop in the operation of these social networks. A situation that he highlighted as positive.

“For more than five hours Facebook was not used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies and make girls and women feel bad about their bodies,” he said.

Senators call for regulators to investigate Facebook

In an era in which bipartisan harmony is rare in the United States Congress, lawmakers from both political parties agreed on the need for major changes to Facebook.

In the middle of the hearing, several congressmen accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while reluctant to make changes for user safety. Therefore, they demanded that the regulatory bodies in the country investigate the accusations of the complainant.

In his opening statement, the chairman of the Upper House subcommittee, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, said that Facebook knows that its products are addictive, such as cigarettes.

“Technology is now facing that great moment of truth,” he said.

In this regard, Blumenthal asked that Zuckerberg testify before the committee and that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission investigate the company.

“Our children are the victims. Today’s adolescents who see themselves in the mirror feel doubts and insecurity,” added the legislator.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp logos projected on screens on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, France Lionel BONAVENTURE AFP / Archives

For her part, the main Republican of the subcommittee, Marsha Blackburn, declared that Facebook has “turned a blind eye” to children under 13 with accounts on its social network. “It’s clear that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of children and all users,” Blackburn agreed with Haugen.

However, Facebook spokesman Kevin McAlister responded, via email, that the company believes that protecting its community is more important than maximizing profits. In addition, he assured that the information on the leaked internal investigation is not inaccurate, which according to the informant would show that Instagram is “toxic” for adolescents.

The possible actions that the US authorities would take against the virtual communication giant following Haugen’s complaint have not yet been confirmed, but it undoubtedly raises the questions against the social network and its executive director.

In the past, Zuckerberg testified before Congress and apologized for the scandal at the Cambridge Analytical consultancy. A case about the misuse of the data of 87 million Facebook users during the 2016 presidential campaign in the US The Legislature then ordered the company to pay a fine of 5,000 million dollars.

With Reuters, AP and local media