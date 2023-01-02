Fabulous has been deleted internally by Microsoft? According to a rumor that appeared on 4chan, therefore to be taken with a grain of salt, development will start from scratch up unreal engine. In short, the version of the game created with the ForzaTech engine will never see the light of day.

Some time ago there was talk of problems with the development of Fable, and according to the source of these new rumors the situation was actually unsustainable, to the point that most of the development team considered the latest build of the title unplayable.

Again according to this rumor, the now canceled version of Fable was approximately 25% complete in August 2022, while as far as the new build in Unreal Engine is concerned, there is talk of a work still in its infancy and a fixed launch window atfall of 2024.

For the moment there are no confirmations or denials with respect to these rumors. Windows Central’s Jez Corden said he doesn’t know if it’s true or not, but it wouldn’t surprise him if it were true.

Only in November Matt Booty of Xbox defined the progress on the game as very encouraging: statements that would deny the latest rumors, but at this point the best thing would be an official statement from Microsoft.