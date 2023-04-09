Raphael Cardozo and the conversation she had with Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Irivarren, in the second part of the “Com FM” podcast on YouTube, broadcast on April 4, motivated the reality girl to feel identified with the Brazilian’s story when she told that she does not live with her 17-year-old daughter for 12 years. The teenager lives in São Paulo (Brazil) with her mother and he seeks to alleviate her absence by providing all possible comforts to her eldest daughter. The situation is very similar to the one he experienced in the famous ‘China’ from “Combate” in his childhood.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabianne Hayashida: how much money did she earn for participating in the “Kings of the show”?

Where was Fabianne Hayashida born?

Fabianne Hayashida, whose full name is Fabianne Isabelle Hikari Hayashida Salinaswas born in Japan on April 26, 1994. She is the daughter of Aldo Fernando Hayashida Hayashi and Isabel Salinas, who met at the university and got married in 1989 to later travel to the country of the rising sun, fleeing from the hyperinflation that was suffocating Peru in the so-called lost decade, which was characterized by economic stagnation and the terror sown by subversive groups of Shining Path and the MRTA.

Fabianne Hayashida with her parents. Photo: Fabianne Hayashida/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Fabianne Hayashida, a former “Combate” participant, resign as a cabin crew member?

Why did Fabianne Hayashida stay to live in Peru?

Fabianne Hayashida shares that her parents brought her to Peru when she was eight months old. “They left me with my grandmother and they came (to see me) every year. They took turns.” As she explained, this situation caused her questions when she was a child, but when she grew up, she understood why. “They gave me the best education, they gave me the best being away. And I say: ‘They took the dirt out for me.’ My mom tells me: ‘Every Sunday that I didn’t work, I cried thinking of you'”.

Fabianne Hayashida’s parents returned to live in Peru in 2003 and, two years later, in 2005, they launched their La Bombonera sports complex in Surquillo, with courts for volleyball, soccer, tennis, and basketball.

The father of “China” was an outstanding athlete in his youth and, in reviews of the time, they point out that if he had proposed it, he could easily join the Peruvian soccer team. Similarly, his aunt Erika Hayashida and his cousin Kiara Hayashida, both Peruvian golfers, have excelled in international tournaments. While the younger sister of the former member of “Combate”, Daianne Hayashida, He won the bronze medal in individual tennis for Peru at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games.

Fabianne Hayashida’s father, Aldo Hayashida, played in the Recoleta 1982 senior team. Photo: Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Macarena Gastaldo, the former reality girl from “Combate” who faced Paula Manzanal?

What career did Fabianne Hayashida study?

In 2014, Fabianne Hayashida was studying Integral Communication at the San Ignacio de Loyola Institute (ISIL). “China” surprised by sharing on Twitter (where she had, with 196,400 followers) your grades earned.

Fabianne Hayashida shared her notes. Photo: Capture Twitter

#Fabianne #Hayashida #born #stay #Peru