While Lewis Hamilton was lapping in the Brackley simulator, nearby Toto Wolff answered a series of questions about the last, very lively, forty-eight hours. The blow was taken, it could not have been otherwise, but in the end Wolff admitted that it was Mercedes itself that took this risk.

When Lewis was offered the chance to sign for a single season last summer (with an option for 2026), going against Hamilton's requests (interested in a 2+1 contract), Wolff guaranteed himself room for maneuver in a market full-bodied riders.

However, there was a contraindication, and it is the one that took shape even before the start of the 2024 season. This, yes, caught Mercedes off guard, and Wolff admitted it. As for who will replace Lewis, the impression is that they will take their time at Brackley and it is unlikely that any decisions will be made in the next two months.

How was the meeting with Lewis?

“How did it go? Let's take a step back. When we renewed the contract with Lewis we opted for a shorter term, so what happened is not a surprise, maybe the timing is. We met for a coffee at my house in Oxford, then when he returned to the office (this week) he told me that he had decided to race for Ferrari in 2025. We had a good hour of conversation and here we are.”

What has changed in your relationship with Lewis since the last renewal, i.e. last September?

“I can't say it precisely, I only know that we were very aligned during the Christmas period and we also talked about it in public as well as within the team. You have to ask Lewis why he changed his mind.”

“The scenario he described to me is perfectly understandable to me, he needed a new challenge, he was looking for a different environment and this was probably the last chance he had. We are big, we knew what signing a short-term contract would entail, but we couldn't commit for a longer period and he chose to leave. So, in a way, we respect his change and the subsequent desire to move to Ferrari for the last peak of his career. I can understand his decision, maybe rolling the dice a bit.”

Fred is a good friend of yours. Do you think he's the only team principal capable of changing Lewis' mood?

“I have great respect for him, not only because of the role and his history in motorsport, but also because he is a long-time friend. When Fred accepted the job that Ferrari offered him it was clear that he would do the best he could for the team.”

“I don't have any negative feelings towards him, we're here to try to hire the best employees including the best drivers, so that has no effect on our relationship. It's tough competition, it's a cutthroat environment I try to do the best to our group, he does the same thing for Ferrari.”

Did you talk to him?

“Yes, several times, we also coordinated on communications. I often talk to Fred, let's say it's a bit like rugby, we punch each other but once we leave the field there is respect. As for Lewis, clearly we were surprised by the timing too but at least we will have plenty of time to decide what to do for next year.”

“I have no doubt that Fred will be able to have an excellent relationship with Lewis as team principal, there is no doubt about that. They have known each other for more than 20 years, he has raced in the ART and Fred understands the drivers' mentality. He works very differently from me, but his track record is very successful.”

How busy has your phone been since yesterday? Do you already have various options in mind to replace Lewis?

“First we have to work towards our main objective, which is the 2024 season. We have two excellent drivers, Lewis who will play his last year in Mercedes and George, who is very motivated to get back in the car. We need to put a car on the track that has better pace than last year and we know that it will be difficult to compete not only with Red Bull but also with the other rivals. Of course, all the talk about Lewis has led to not enough talking about George, a rider who has the potential to be the team's next leading rider. He belongs to the generation, that of Lando, Leclerc and others, and I couldn't wish for another leader of the team when Lewis leaves, there's no doubt about that, so we have solid foundations.”

“George is a fast, talented and intelligent guy, we just need to make the right choice for the second driver, but I don't want to rush myself. A few weeks ago some contracts were signed that we could have evaluated as interesting options, but we don't decide the timing us. In a certain sense I have always liked change because it offers opportunities, I remember when we had to deal with the situation of Nico (Rosberg) there too we found ourselves faced with an unexpected situation from one moment to the next. Maybe there will be a opportunity to do something bold.”

Has Lewis expressed any opinion on the better chances of achieving an eighth title with Ferrari?

“He said he felt the need for a change, and I can understand that. We have been together for 12 years, I don't know if other drivers have ever been with one team for that long, we have achieved enormous success and we shared our opinion when we decided to sign that short term contract, leaving opportunities open for him and for us. In a way we knew that one of the possibilities was to see Lewis sign a long-term contract with Ferrari as the last call of his career.”

“We didn't talk about whether the opportunity was better there or with us, because I don't think you can say. In the end, he is the most successful driver, we had a sensational time and journey together, and this is something that will remain in the history books and also in the history books of Mercedes. But we are the Mercedes Formula 1 team, we are the best car brand in the world, a team with a long tradition and I can promise you that we will build another successful cycle, with victories and world championships in the years to come. Then we will always look back on this very, very good time with Lewis in the Mercedes.”

You seem very calm, how shocking was the moment Lewis broke the news to you?

“In a certain sense, Formula 1 and my previous professional experiences have made me ready for surprises. I have been confronted with black swans many times in my life. I repeat: we knew it could be a year, it could be two; we knew it would end at the end of 2025 at the latest. The surprise was hearing the rumors only a couple of days before, but I wanted to wait for the breakfast we had planned, which was Wednesday morning, when he gave me the news” .

“Lewis and I have always been very straightforward, so once he said 'this is what I'm trying to do,' I didn't try to convince him otherwise, but I immediately looked forward: 'OK, how are we going to handle communications? What Is it better for the team? And how can we make sure that 2024 can be a good season without embarrassment?”.

Has Lewis already driven the car in the simulator?

“Yes today”.

Did you expect this to happen sooner?

“In the end yes, because every driver dreams of one day wearing a red overall and driving a red car. We had a lot of discussions about how exciting it would be to do it one day. But over the years we have come to the conclusion that staying at Mercedes and getting the job done here is something to be proud of. But I understand the desire for change, whether it's Ferrari or another team.”

For what reasons did you choose to sign a short-term contract last summer?

“When we decided we knew why we were doing it, the desire was to leave options open to him and at the same time to us. At the end of 2024 many drivers will be available, let's say that potentially there could have been opportunities. If what happened this week had happened at the beginning of the year there would have been more opportunities, but it is what it is. Now we have to look to the future and look for the best combination with George.”

You also spoke to Peter Bonnington (Lewis' engineer): are you afraid he might leave you?

“I think this is a discussion we will have in the months to come. I already spoke to Bono, and when I informed him he replied if it was April 1st… ”.

You mentioned the possibility of making courageous choices. Does this mean that Kimi Antonelli's candidacy could also be evaluated or do you think it is a premature scenario?

“Kimi has been with Mercedes since he was 11 years old, and is confirming a very successful growth path. I think the most important thing today is for him to focus on F2, any other thoughts about the future will not help in the challenging season ahead. He's not 18 yet, so I'd rather not start any speculation about 'Kimi going to Formula 1'.”

Do you think Lewis can win his eighth world title without you?

“There's a part of me that remembers how Lewis should already have an eighth title because it was taken away from him. So if he hits the mark in 2024 it would be great. Looking to the future, well, I'd rather see our team win.”