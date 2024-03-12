Vienna, Austria.- In the last hours Red Bull Racing became a whirlwind due to the supposed decision of dismiss to Christian Horner despite being acquitted of 'misconduct' with an employee of the team that participates in Formula One.

Horner-the oldest boss of the ten teams that participate in the highest division of motorsports-, was accused weeks before starting the season 2024so in Red Bull An internal investigation was launched.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

One day after the departure flag, the case of the British, who will remain as director of the Bulls Reds despite the fact that a rumor arose that the team would fire Christian Horner before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Christian Horner celebrates with Max Verstappen

AFP

According to the media 'F1-Insider.com', the energy drink company would remove Christian Horner from his position due to everything he has generated in the team environment due to his accusation.

Post about Christian Horner

Twitter Erik Van Haren

However, this information was later denied by a spokesperson for Red Bull Racing for the full support that exists among the shareholders and members of the board Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner.

“Just as he said Christian (Horner)is grateful for the full support of shareholders and that remains the case,” the spokesperson told 'The Telegraaf' newspaper.

The Formula One You will have to wait several days to continue the 2024 season. He Australian Grand Prix-third race of the year-, will take place on Saturday, March 23 from the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.