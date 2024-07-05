There are rumours at Silverstone that there could be a reshuffle of the Red Bull driver roster involving both the main team and Racing Bull. On paper, the game should be open for just one of the junior team’s cars, with a ballot between Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson, but that may not be the case. At the end of the first free practice session at Silverstone, Christian Horner was asked a question by Martin Brundle: “Do you regret signing the renewal with Perez so early?”.

Christian Horner, Team Principal Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“That’s a tough question,” Horner replied, “but you know very well that the contents of a contract between a team and a driver are not disclosed. So, for me it made perfect sense to sign Checo at that time, but you know, this is a business where there is pressure because you have to guarantee results.” A confirmation, not so veiled, that the agreement that binds Perez to Red Bull contains performance clauses, or minimum results that must be guaranteed to the team. In some cases these conditions are parameterized on the performance of the teammate, in others they talk about absolute results.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, during a darts tournament Photo by: Erik Junius

Perez has his seat contractually assured for next season, but he will have to improve his performance, otherwise a surprise scenario could open up. Red Bull, whatever its decision, will not turn to the external market, if there is the need to replace Perez it will draw from the drivers contractually tied to Red Bull and, surprisingly, the chosen name could be Daniel Ricciardo. It is the classic case that confirms how things change very quickly in Formula 1. Perez seemed protected by a two-year contract while Daniel’s future was highly at risk. Then two good weekends by Ricciardo and Perez’s ‘no’ moment changed, and not by a little, his situation.

Horner (a big supporter of Ricciardo) if there was a need to replace ‘Checo’ is determined to focus on Daniel and Marko also seems to have the approval. It is not a situation destined to continue for long, probably not beyond the summer break. If Perez were to find himself forced to give up his car there would not be the classic ‘swap’ of Marko, or demotion to Racing Bull. For Perez it would be a farewell to the team and, perhaps, to Formula 1.