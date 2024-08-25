Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Netherlands. Landon Norris won the race at Zandvoortovercoming Max Verstappen and giving an excellent performance to the McLaren in front of the Orange tide of fans of the world champion Red BullThe Englishman took the lead on lap 18, maintaining the lead until the end. Charles Leclerc Instead, he achieved a surprising third place for the Ferrariresisting the attacks of Oscar Plates. Carlos Sainz he finally finished the Dutch race in fifth position after a comeback from tenth place on the grid.
F1 race Netherlands 2024, results
Landon Norris took a decisive victory in the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, overtaking Max Verstappen after the Dutchman had passed him at the start.
Norris, started from poleregained the lead of the race thanks to a superior pace and maintained the lead until the end, crossing the finish line with a 20 second advantage over Verstappen. Charles Leclerc moved up to third, salvaging a podium finish for Ferrari on a difficult weekend.
The results of the Dutch GP project us towards the race of Monza and the Italian GP with McLaren being the fastest single-seater and having overtaken Red Bull so much as to reopen all the world championship discussions. The English team, in fact, is in the running for the constructors’ title, just 30 points from Red Bulland also keeps the fight for the drivers’ title open.
Despite Verstappen remains the favorite to win the world title thanks to his experience and speed, the Norris’ success in Zandvoort it makes more uncertain and exciting the final part of the 2024 F1 season.
F1 podium race NETHERLANDS 2024
1) Lando Norris (McLaren)
2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
F1 GP NETHERLANDS 2024 Race Results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|ROUNDS
|TIME
|1
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|72
|1:30:45.519
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|72
|+22.896s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|72
|+25.439s
|4
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|72
|+27.337s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|72
|+32.137s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|72
|+39.542s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|72
|+44.617s
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|72
|+49.599s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|71
|+1 lap
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|71
|+1 lap
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|71
|+1 lap
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|71
|+1 lap
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|71
|+1 lap
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|71
|+1 lap
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|71
|+1 lap
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams-Mercedes
|71
|+1 lap
|17
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|71
|+1 lap
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|71
|+1 lap
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|70
|+2 laps
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|70
|+2 laps
