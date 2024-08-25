Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Netherlands. Landon Norris won the race at Zandvoortovercoming Max Verstappen and giving an excellent performance to the McLaren in front of the Orange tide of fans of the world champion Red BullThe Englishman took the lead on lap 18, maintaining the lead until the end. Charles Leclerc Instead, he achieved a surprising third place for the Ferrariresisting the attacks of Oscar Plates. Carlos Sainz he finally finished the Dutch race in fifth position after a comeback from tenth place on the grid.

F1 race Netherlands 2024, results

Landon Norris took a decisive victory in the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, overtaking Max Verstappen after the Dutchman had passed him at the start.

Norris beats Verstappen on his home track

Norris, started from poleregained the lead of the race thanks to a superior pace and maintained the lead until the end, crossing the finish line with a 20 second advantage over Verstappen. Charles Leclerc moved up to third, salvaging a podium finish for Ferrari on a difficult weekend.

Verstappen finished the Dutch GP in 2nd position

The results of the Dutch GP project us towards the race of Monza and the Italian GP with McLaren being the fastest single-seater and having overtaken Red Bull so much as to reopen all the world championship discussions. The English team, in fact, is in the running for the constructors’ title, just 30 points from Red Bulland also keeps the fight for the drivers’ title open.

Leclerc climbed onto the podium at the 2024 Dutch GP

Despite Verstappen remains the favorite to win the world title thanks to his experience and speed, the Norris’ success in Zandvoort it makes more uncertain and exciting the final part of the 2024 F1 season.

F1 podium race NETHERLANDS 2024

1) Lando Norris (McLaren)

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

F1 GP NETHERLANDS 2024 Race Results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE ROUNDS TIME 1 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 72 1:30:45.519 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 72 +22.896s 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 72 +25.439s 4 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 72 +27.337s 5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 72 +32.137s 6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 72 +39.542s 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 72 +44.617s 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 72 +49.599s 9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 71 +1 lap 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 71 +1 lap 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 71 +1 lap 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 71 +1 lap 13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 71 +1 lap 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 71 +1 lap 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 71 +1 lap 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 71 +1 lap 17 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 71 +1 lap 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 71 +1 lap 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 70 +2 laps 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 70 +2 laps Final standings, order of arrival of the Dutch GP F1 2024

Dutch GP F1 2024 Final Standings

