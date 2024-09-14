by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Baku Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Charles Leclerc 1:41.365

Ferrari 2. Oscar Plates 1:41.686

McLaren 2nd row 3. Carlos Sainz 1:41.805

Ferrari 4. Sergio Perez 1:41.813

Red Bull 3rd row 5. George Russell 1:41.874

Mercedes 6. Max Verstappen 1:42.023

Red Bull 4th row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:42.289

Mercedes 8. Fernando Alonso 1:42.369

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Frank Colapinto 1:42.530

Williams 10. Alexander Albon 1:42.859

Williams 6th row 11. Oliver Bearman 1:43.471

Haas 12. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:43.377

RB 7th row 13. Pierre Gasly 1:43.088

Alpine 14. Nico Hulkenberg 1:43.101

Haas 8th row 15. Lance Stroll 1:43.370

Aston Martin 16. Daniel Ricciardo 1:43.547

RB 9th row 17. Landon Norris 1:43.609

McLaren 18. Valtteri Bottas 1:43.618

Kick Sauber 10th row 19. Esteban Ocon 1:44.504

Alpine 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:44.246

Kick Sauber* *starts from the back of the grid for having introduced the third battery and the third control unit.

F1 Baku, Qualifying Report

Charles Leclerc is the host in Baku. For the fourth time in a row, the Monegasque takes pole position on the Azerbaijani street circuit, and does so with a very important demonstration of strength: 1:41.365 and three tenths of a second ahead of Oscar Piastri, who steals the front row from Carlos Sainz at the last minute.

For the Monegasque – at his 26th career pole – it is another great opportunity to chase away bad thoughts: after finally having transformed the pole position into a victory in Monte-Carlo, breaking the taboo of the home GP, the Ferrari driver wants to do the same in Azerbaijan, where due to reliability problems and lack of pace he has never gone beyond third place.

(updating)

F1 Baku, Qualifying Live

You can relive the emotions of the Baku Qualifiers with our live commentary.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow at 1pm for the 17th Grand Prix of the season.