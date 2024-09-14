by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Baku Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. Charles Leclerc 1:41.365
Ferrari
|2. Oscar Plates 1:41.686
McLaren
|2nd row
|3. Carlos Sainz 1:41.805
Ferrari
|4. Sergio Perez 1:41.813
Red Bull
|3rd row
|5. George Russell 1:41.874
Mercedes
|6. Max Verstappen 1:42.023
Red Bull
|4th row
|7. Lewis Hamilton 1:42.289
Mercedes
|8. Fernando Alonso 1:42.369
Aston Martin
|5th row
|9. Frank Colapinto 1:42.530
Williams
|10. Alexander Albon 1:42.859
Williams
|6th row
|11. Oliver Bearman 1:43.471
Haas
|12. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:43.377
RB
|7th row
|13. Pierre Gasly 1:43.088
Alpine
|14. Nico Hulkenberg 1:43.101
Haas
|8th row
|15. Lance Stroll 1:43.370
Aston Martin
|16. Daniel Ricciardo 1:43.547
RB
|9th row
|17. Landon Norris 1:43.609
McLaren
|18. Valtteri Bottas 1:43.618
Kick Sauber
|10th row
|19. Esteban Ocon 1:44.504
Alpine
|20. Guanyu Zhou 1:44.246
Kick Sauber*
F1 Baku, Qualifying Report
Charles Leclerc is the host in Baku. For the fourth time in a row, the Monegasque takes pole position on the Azerbaijani street circuit, and does so with a very important demonstration of strength: 1:41.365 and three tenths of a second ahead of Oscar Piastri, who steals the front row from Carlos Sainz at the last minute.
For the Monegasque – at his 26th career pole – it is another great opportunity to chase away bad thoughts: after finally having transformed the pole position into a victory in Monte-Carlo, breaking the taboo of the home GP, the Ferrari driver wants to do the same in Azerbaijan, where due to reliability problems and lack of pace he has never gone beyond third place.
(updating)
F1 Baku, Qualifying Live
You can relive the emotions of the Baku Qualifiers with our live commentary.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow at 1pm for the 17th Grand Prix of the season.
#Qualifying #Baku #Leclerc #scores #poker #fourth #pole #row
Leave a Reply