Mexico, the clues to PL3

The third free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix showed how the conclusions the engineers reached after the first two sessions were far from definitive. The particular conditions of altitude, which reduce the aerodynamic load produced and put the Power Unit and braking systems to the test, combined with curbs that are difficult to attack make the set-up of the cars something particularly complex to define definitively. The lower downforce expressed at over 2000 meters of altitude means that almost all teams are forced to choose the maximum load configuration without even thinking too much about it and keep that practically as a constant. The aspect that is fundamental and on which everyone is working right up until the end is the mechanics of the car. The height from the ground obviously also affects the aerodynamics, but the suspension package also has the task of remaining rigid to roll in the central section of the track, in high-speed corners, and of guaranteeing the pilot the possibility of attacking the curbs of the many slow corners on this track. Furthermore, the car must be able to “turn” well in these tight corners, where having an effective rotation of the rear has a positive multiplier effect, as it guarantees the driver to be able to return to the exit throttle sooner. For this reason, in conversations between drivers and the wall, we often hear reference to the rotation of the car in some corners.

Work at Ferrari

What emerged in the third free practice session was that, contrary to what usually happens where the set-ups are usually only refined in detail, the teams continued to make mechanical modifications significant. Ferrarifor example, tried to soften the car again, after the change of the anti-roll bar seen yesterday on Leclerc’s SF-23, and for this reason it carried out a further program of tests both long runs that of a single lap, instead of the usual finishing work also in terms of driving that is done in the last free practice session. Twice impeding immediately by Sainz and Leclerc does not give any certainty, even if the performance is based on the data from the following lap It doesn’t seem to have improved particularly in slow speed, in the face of a further deterioration in the fast section, already critical for the red as it lacks load. We’ll see what Ferrari decides for qualifying.

Work at Mercedes and McLaren

Mercedes instead, he seems to have radically changed the set-up setting after the first day, and the first feedback for Russell has been very positive, specifically on the mechanics, with excellent braking references. The W14, however, does not yet shine in the stadium area and above all it really does slow in a straight line, with an aerodynamic configuration that evidently brings a resistance to advancement that is bordering on the disproportionate. Hamilton’s difficulty compared to Russell is also curious, however a sign of a process of identifying the best set-up still full of doubts. Also there McLaren he carried out a series of experiments in third free practice which did not bring great results, other than making Lando Norris more difficult. In Woking they will therefore probably have to partially retrace their steps, starting from the good base of the first two sessions.

Albon amazes

In all this uncertainty, Williams emerged and seems really fit on such a particular track. Albon set an extraordinary time and, if we analyze the data from the comparison with Verstappen, the Anglo-Thai driver has similar results for most of the lap, losing something only in the first slow section, but recovering it in the second and surprisingly equaling the World Champion even in the fast section, where he leaves a few thousandths only at turn 9. For Williams number 23, aiming for Q3 this time seems almost like a minimum objective.

Verstappen is always the only one with certainties

The one who seems to be least affected by all this indecision is once again Max Verstappen, with a Red Bull that works well on this track, so much so that for now Perez is decidedly closer than usual to his captain, although the host has tried to time of significant mechanical changes on his RB19. His teammate, however, appeared effective straight away and, with that very fast lap immediately followed by a long runs sent a worrying signal to the opponents. We will therefore see in qualifying what the final choices made by the teams will be, on a track that is not particularly pleasant, but which for now represents a complicated mechanical puzzle to be solved.