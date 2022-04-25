Ferrari did not win, but the fans’ attention was focused on the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Formula 1 GP.

The live broadcast of the race from Enzo and Dino Ferrari was the most watched Sunday afternoon program on TV with an average of 5 million 98 thousand spectators, with a 32% share and 8 million 742 thousand unique spectators in the sum of the Sky Sport channels. F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and TV8.

The race starting at 15:00 on Sky Sport was followed by 1 million 506 thousand average spectators, with a 9.6% share, while on TV8 which also broadcast live the ride of the two Red Bulls in the clear. a result of 3 million 592 thousand average spectators was obtained, with a 22.8% share.

The peak of spectators was 5 million 425 thousand at 15:40, while the peak share was 33.9% at 15:49.

Also noteworthy are the ratings of the Sprint Race on Saturday 23 April which collected a total of more than 2 million average viewers on Sky Sport and TV8, with a 17% share.

F1 is polarizing a great deal of attention, especially for Ferrari, which is the protagonist in the fight for the two world rankings, but in general the Italian public likes the new ground-effect single-seaters.