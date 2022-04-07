This weekend we will see if the new generation F1 cars produce enough downforce to drive upside down. The teams will travel to the southern hemisphere for Australia’s first GP since 2019. Round three of the 2022 Formula 1 season will be decided on the Albert Park Street Circuit, which is partly a street circuit.

The circuit for the Australian GP 2022 consists partly of through roads and partly of asphalt that has been specially constructed for races. The track has changed quite a bit since the last time we saw F1 cars in Melbourne. As always, the aim of the changes is to see more overtaking.

Four DRS zones

This year there are no fewer than four DRS zones. Turns 9, 10 and 13 have also been fully modified to allow for more overtaking. Furthermore, four other bends are now wider. This, combined with the cars that can follow better, should ensure that we see a lot more overtaking than previous years.

You will also need such an exciting race to stay awake. Due to the time difference, the practices, qualifying and the race of the Australian GP 2022 are a lot earlier than you are used to. For example, the first and third practice starts at 3 am, qualifying at 8 am and the race at 7 am. So take it easy this weekend, because sleeping in is not an option. Or, of course, you can also stay through the night.

More battles? Yes please! Take a look at what to expect at the new Albert Park Circuit#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/MHT2kXQPT0 — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) April 5, 2022

What time does F1 start? Dutch times of the Australian GP

Friday April 8, 2022

1st free practice: 05:00 am – 06:00 am

2nd free practice: 08:00 am – 09:00 am

Saturday, April 9, 2022

3rd free practice: 05:00 am – 06:00 am

Qualification: 08:00 am – 09:00 am

Sunday 10 April 2022

Race: 07:00 o’clock