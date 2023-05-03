F1, is LKY SUNZ coming?

An entirely new team to be discovered can appear in Formula 1 starting from 2025. It’s called LKY SUNZ and will try to bring new and revolutionary ideas. With all the necessary pliers that must be used whenever someone promises revolutions from outside, this is a team that – according to British sources – has ties to America and South-East Asia and will first present an expression of interest to the FIA ​​by 15 May and then a formal offer by 30 June.

Why this name

The name LKY SUNZ already winks at youth language, with the first part abbreviating the word “Lucky” (lucky) while the second would be a tribute to the East, where the Sun.

Support from the team

A US sports fund would have invested in the team Legends Advocates Sports Group and private Asians. The team hopes to be based in a brand new plant in Southeast Asia, while the cars are expected to be built in Europe. The project is managed by the co-founder Benjamin Durand. If the name sounds familiar, make no mistake: this is the number one of the project Panthera Team Asia, a team that has been attempting to enter the Circus since 2019. A project that must have ended at this point, or rather has turned into something different, also because the new commercial director Andrew Pyrah and the president Paul Fleming also come from Panthera.

Durand’s words

“We are thrilled to see our investors share our vision of fusing youth culture and racing to create a team that will disrupt Formula 1. The popularity of the sport has grown exponentially and all of the current players in the sport are responsible, but our guiding principle is to bring something different in this sport to attract new audiences. As the only team operating outside the traditional corridors of F1 and developing bespoke programs to attract talent from under-represented communities, we can bring a diversity of thinking not yet seen in Formula 1. Naturally we aim to be competitive on track , but we are also committed to entertaining fans off the track. To support our plans, we have already engaged an impressive team of motorsport executives, music and entertainment industry experts and creatives who will help bring this vision to life.“.

The other names in the running

As known, the family Andretti has been trying to enter Formula 1 for several months and has both the support of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and the economic support of General Motors, and the prestige of the Cadillac brand. Liberty Media has always ostracized Andretti, considering it a project not up to the current value of Formula 1. It remains to be seen now how it will react to the potential candidacy of this team that came almost out of nowhere. Finally, Craig’s project is news from a month ago Pollock called Formula Equal, which has funding from Middle Eastern sources, and promotes equal representation of the sexes in all roles within the team.