The story of Brazilian Formula One legend Ayrton Senna is coming to the small screen this fall. Netflix’s miniseries “Senna,” starring Gabriel Leone in the title role, will be released on November 29. The six-part miniseries traces the rise, as well as the tragic death, of the three-time world champion, introducing a number of prominent figures from the world of F1 who had an impact on Senna’s life, both on and off the track.

Fans got their first look at the actors who play his parents, friends and rivals thanks to photos released by Netflix. Matt Mella stars alongside Gabriel Leone as Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna’s most fearsome rival, while fellow F1 drivers Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet will be played by Johannes Heinrichs and Hugo Bonemer, respectively.

According to Netflix, the Senna series “Senna” will chronicle the driver’s journey in both racing and personal relationships, with fictionalized elements, similar to historical portrayals such as “The Crown” and “Chernobyl.” “The story begins at the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s racing career, following him from his days in karting, through his move to England to compete in Formula Ford, and continues until his tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix,” Netflix said in a statement.

Senna’s wife Lilian de Vasconcellos will be played by Alice Wegmann, while his sister Viviane will be played by Camila Márdila. Arnaud Viard will play former FIA president Jean-Marie Balestre, while McLaren team principal Ron Dennis and Williams founder Frank Williams will be played by Patrick Kennedy and Steven Mackintosh, respectively.

Leone, who coincidentally played another F1 driver in the Netflix hit “Ferrari” earlier this year, revealed that the new series is filming in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ireland. “I’m tired, but most of all I’m happy,” he told W Magazine, as he filmed the series in late 2023.

The series also stars Gabriel Louchard as Brazilian commentator Galvão Bueno, Julia Foti as Senna’s partner Adriane Galisteu, Susana Ribeiro and Marco Ricca as his parents, João Maestri as Rubens Barrichello, Pâmela Tomé as TV host Xuxa Meneghel, Lucca Messer as Roland Ratzenberger, and Kaya Scodelario as a fictional journalist.

Watch the teaser for Netflix’s “Senna”