Ferrari concluded the Filming Day that had been scheduled at Fiorano: the two drivers, Carlos Sainz in the morning and Charles Leclerc in the afternoon, shared the 100 km distance that the regulations allow for the session authorized for promotional filming. The Cavallino marketing department had its hands full to satisfy the sponsors’ requests, but the one on the home track was not just a “carousel” useful for producing cinema, because there were various technicians following the activity.

In fact, the Scuderia tried to combine two aspects: the need to collect advertising material, while Enrico Cardile’s staff had to evaluate the new aerodynamic package and more. The work proceeded gradually: Sainz began shooting with a standard SF-23 to collect data and make a comparison with the wind tunnel and simulator.

It must be said that the gills on the sides of the engine hood for the evacuation of heat from the radiators were deeper than those seen in Spain and Canada: the reason is quite simple, given that the Red Bull Ring, where the race will take place on Sunday, is an altitude of about 700 meters, so the air will be thinner and it will be necessary to upgrade the cooling system of the power unit.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano with the new front wing Photo by: David Cavazza

After a long stop, Sainz is back on track with a new front wing. The most striking aspect is certainly the shape of the side bulkhead which is more rounded in the upper part whereas previously it was more squared. Not only that, but in search of an increasingly exasperated out wash effect, the anchoring of the flaps to the endplate is a new design. The intention is clear: to bring more flow to the outside of the front wheel to better control the slipstream that would otherwise produce annoying turbulent noise.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano with the redesigned side bulkhead of the front wing Photo by: David Cavazza

On the inside of the side bulkhead, at the bottom and near the trailing edge, a small horizontal flap has appeared which is in perfect Red Bull style. Depending on an exacerbation of the out wash effect, the flaps also have a downward trend towards the enplate, with a slight increase, however, of the chord of the portion of the wing closest to the nose. The main profile shows a newly designed spoon, but the most important change is that the string has been significantly reduced in favor of a second larger element, following concepts already expressed with satisfaction by others.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano with the new modified underbody at the front Photo by: David Cavazza

In the afternoon it was Charles Leclerc’s turn to test the SF-23 also equipped with the new bottom: the most interesting innovations concerned the front. New is the outermost “flow diverter” which must control the turbulence of the front wheel more effectively, preventing the evil vortices from dirtying the subsequent low pressure area.

Ferrari, now that it has taken a development path that goes in the direction of Red Bull, has not hesitated to copy other details of the RB19: the fences that divide the mouths of the Venturi channels are positioned differently and, above all, protrude from the bottom with a rounder design.

The Scuderia therefore took advantage of the filming day to carry out a sort of first free practice session for the Austrian GP, ​​given that with the Sprint race format on Friday there will be only one session to try to set up the car before to go to qualifying in the afternoon. If the solutions are promoted for use in Styria (it is not certain that they will all be used), the two drivers will have to work only to find the best setup for the Spielberg track.