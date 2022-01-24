Ferrari rekindles the engines. The 2022 season will kick off on the Fiorano circuit starting tomorrow and will continue for four days in which Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and the tester Robert Shwartzman will be engaged on the track.

A test that is becoming a tradition for the Scuderia, aimed at making drivers, engineers and mechanics regain confidence with the track and the racing atmosphere.

Thanks to the revolution in terms of the technical regulations that came into force this season, the FIA ​​has allowed teams to use the 2021 single-seater in tests, which in fact has no points in common with the new generation of cars, and Ferrari will therefore be able to use last season’s SF21.

Read also:

The ‘four days’ of Fiorano will be opened by Robert Shwartzman, who will make his first outing in his new role as tester after finishing his experience in Formula 2.

The Russian driver will thus have the opportunity to restart the work started 42 days in Abu Dhabi, when on the SF21 he had covered 73 laps of the Yas Marina track.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wednesday will be Charles Leclerc’s turn, who will hand over the car to Carlos Sainz the following day. The agenda for both of them is to find the right feeling with the car and with the various procedures that are used on race weekends.

Even in the case of Leclerc and Sainz the last test at the wheel of a Formula 1 dates back to the tests at Yas Marina last December, when they took to the track with the mule-car to test the 18 “tires that will be used this season. .

On Friday, Shwartzman will be back on track, closing practice with a second day on the track, in his case useful for familiarizing himself with the working procedures.

Ferrari’s next commitment will be on February 17, when there will be the presentation of the 674, the internal code in Maranello that identifies the single-seater that will be on track this season.