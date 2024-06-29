by SIMONE PELUSO

GP Austria, the results of the Qualifying

1st row 1. Max Verstappen 1:04.314

Red Bull 2. Landon Norris 1:04.718

McLaren 2nd row 3. George Russell 1:04.840

Mercedes 4. Carlos Sainz 1:04.851

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Lewis Hamilton 1:04.903

Mercedes 6. Charles Leclerc 1:05.044

Ferrari 4th row 7. Oscar Piastri 1:05.048

McLaren 8. Sergio Perez 1:05.202

Red Bull 5th row 9. Nico Hulkenberg 1:05.385

Haas 10. Esteban Ocon 1:05.883

Alpine 6th row 11. Daniel Ricciardo 1:05.289

RB 12. Kevin Magnussen 1:05.347

Haas 7th row 13. Pierre Gasly 1:05.359

Alpine 14. Yuki Tsunoda 1:05.412

RB 8th row 15. Fernando Alonso 1:05.639

Aston Martin 16. Alexander Albon 1:05.736

Williams 9th row 17. Lance Stroll 1:05.819

Aston Martin 18. Valtteri Bottas 1:05.847

Kick Sauber 10th row 19. Logan Sargeant 1:05.856

Williams 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:06.061

Sauber

Austrian GP, ​​Qualifying Report

Max Verstappen makes it clear once again that Austria is his home. The Red Bull world champion demolishes the competition and, on a track of just over four kilometres – the second shortest in the World Championship – inflicts a four tenths gap to Lando Norris, increasingly his direct rival. It will therefore still be a duel between the two in the Sunday race, even if Max demonstrated a clear step forward compared to Friday.

Excellent third position for George Russellwhich still brings Mercedes into the Top-3 in qualifying by just a handful of thousandths Carlos Sainz’s first Ferrari. The Red one improves in performance compared to the Sprint qualification, thanks also to some interventions right before Q1, although Charles Leclerc This time he fails to capitalise on his last lap making a mistake between turns 9 and 10.

A’missed opportunity for the Monegasque, who could have been inserted right between Norris and Russell looking at the previous split times and who instead is behind Lewis Hamilton in the third row. Leclerc will be anyway in front of Oscar Piastri which, as in Barcelona, ​​fails in Q3 when you see it last lap cancelled (track limits in turn 6) which had virtually projected him into third position.

Sergio Perez was only eighth, a far cry from Verstappen’s times all weekend. In Q3 the Mexican was only behind Nico’s Haas Hulkenberg (which proves to be very efficient on the single lap) and Esteban’s Alpine Or with.

The first of the eliminated in Q2 is Daniel Ricciardo, eliminated by Ocon by just 15 thousandths. However, the Australian from RB put Haas behind him Kevin Magnussen, the Alpine of Pierre Gasly (whose final time was canceled due to track limits, losing a position), his teammate Yuki Tsunoda and the first Aston Martin of Fernando Alonsor. The latter, immediately after the Sprint, admitted to having problems with the power unit that he mounts here in Austria, but that this is his last Grand Prix before he can finally switch to a new unit.

Out in Q1 Alexander Albon by just 80 thousandths compared to Alonso. The Thai preceded Lance Stroll, this time behind his teammate and confirming the difficult period experienced by Aston Martin at this stage of the season. The Saubers of Valtteri Bottas (18th) and Guanyu Zhou are also eliminated again, finishing last behind Logan Sargeant who was unable to confirm his good performance in the Sprint Qualifying.

GP Spain, live Qualifying

You can relive the emotions of Spielberg’s Qualifying with our live commentary.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow for the eleventh Grand Prix of the year: it will start as usual at 3pm, and it will be a Verstappen-Norris challenge again, with Ferrari and Mercedes trying to get in.