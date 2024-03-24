Race results, ranking and order of arrival Australian F1 Grand Prix, where a fantastic one arrived one-two for Ferrari with Carlos Sainz first and Charles Leclerc second. The race was characterized by retirement in the very first stages of Max Verstappen and by the brilliant performance of Carlos Sainz, who, despite a recent operation for appendicitis, achieved victory, bringing Ferrari a success that had been missing since Singapore GP of last year.

Charles Leclerc completed the great day for the Italian team with second place. The McLarens of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri they obtained third and fourth place, while Sergio Perez he only finished fifth in the second Red Bull.

F1 race Australia 2024, results

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz got the first non-Red Bull victory of the season with an impressive performance during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, taking advantage of the Max Verstappen's technical problems in the early stages of the race which forced the reigning world champion to retire.

Seeking to take his tenth consecutive victory, Verstappen capitalized on his starting advantage from the pole position as the race got underway, but he soon reported problems at the wheel, with a compromised second lap opening the door for Sainz to overtake him and take the lead.

Max Verstappen was forced to retire due to brake problems

From there, i problems related to Verstappen's brakes got worse and, with clouds of smoke billowing from the rear of his RB20, he retired from the race, leaving the rest of the field to pass him before returning to the pits and retiring for the first time in two years.

Sainz continued to strengthen in Verstappen's absence, building a solid lead over Lando Norris, teammate Charles Leclerc and home hero Oscar Piastri as the race developed, eventually taking the checkered flag for the team's third victory. his F1 career.

Sainz took advantage of Verstappen's retirement to win the race in Australia

Leclerc he completed an undercut on Norris early in the race to move up to the second place and complete the Ferrari one-two behind Sainz.

F1 podium AUSTRALIA 2024 race

1) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

F1 GP AUSTRALIA 2024 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 58 1:20:26.843 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 58 +2.366s 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 58 +5.904s 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 58 +35.770s 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 58 +56.309s 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 58 +80.992s 7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 58 +93.222s 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 58 +95.601s 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 58 +104.553s 10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 57 +1 lap 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 57 +1 lap 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 57 +1 lap 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 57 +1 lap 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 57 +1 lap 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 57 +1 lap 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 57 +1 lap 17 63 George Russell Mercedes 56 DNF NC 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 DNF NC 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 3 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 F1 Australian GP

Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Australian GP

