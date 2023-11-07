A look at the past to take a step forward in the present. And a declaration of intent to its opponents: AlphaTauri will race to the last meter to earn seventh position in the Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship.

In all this, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix which will be held next week on Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda’s AT04s… Gundam will appear. Yes, exactly ‘that’ Gundam, the Japanese animated franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate 44 years ago, in 1979.

This is a special partnership between the Faenza team and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. which will be sublimated in Las Vegas, home of the penultimate event of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, as well as the new American stage of the world championship never held before this year.

The Gundams, to be precise the RX-78-2 and the

In addition to the stickers placed on the single-seaters made in Faenza, there will be a 10-foot Gundam on display near the team’s facilities and a promotional video will also be published with Yuki Tsunoda wearing a racing suit inspired by the famous animated series.

“One of the longest-running sci-fi franchises in the world, Gundam has always been able to connect with fans around the world through its themes of heroism, resistance to adversity and overcoming enormous odds, mirroring the challenges in fiction realities that F1 drivers face in every race,” said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president of Corporate Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

“We have partnered with Scuderia AlphaTauri through their vision and collaboration to help bring Gundam to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, in a way that will be memorable and meaningful for F1 fans and Gundam fans alike.”

“Gundam is a globally loved and recognized media franchise, with passionate fans in every corner of the world. We immediately embraced the Gundam spirit and are delighted to welcome them as Scuderia AlphaTauri’s partner for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix,” he said. declared Fabian Wrabetz, Marketing and Communications Director of Scuderia AlphaTauri.

“This will be a collaboration to remember, with multiple on-track and off-track activations that will push the limits of fan engagement in a fun and exciting way.”