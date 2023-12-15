It is now an open secret that AlphaTauri, starting from the 2024 Formula 1 season, will have a different name from the one used in the last 4 years (2020-2023). Today Formula 1 released the official team entry list for next season, also revealing the names of the teams.

The list already sees Aramco as the new title sponsor of Aston Martin Racing, which has thus replaced Cognizant. Another big change concerns Sauber's name. With Alfa Romeo gone, the Swiss team has relied on a dual sponsor to support the founder's surname, awaiting the arrival of Audi starting from 1 January 2026.

There was also great anticipation for what concerns AlphaTauri, but the entry list features the following wording: Scuderia AlphaTauri RB. Many will have been taken aback by this name, and it is understandable, considering the expectations that have been circulating for months around the team now managed by Laurent Mekies.

Clarity must be clarified regarding the name of the Faenza team released in the 2024 entry list. the AlphaTauri leaders have decided to take advantage of the possibility of using a temporary name to use for the entry list. This, in fact, is Scuderia AlphaTauri RB.

We know well that the name of the fashion house of the Red Bull group will disappear next season, while the acronym RB gives a taste of what will be – at least in part… – the name of the Mekies team.

RB does not stand for Red Bull, but more likely Racing Bulls, a name that has been around for some time now and which will be the new name of the team that will field Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo again next year.

That's not all, because just like Sauber, the Mekies team could also show off a double sponsor in the name of the 2024 team. One of these should also give its name to the chassis of the next single-seater which, as stated by Jonathan Eddolls, will have the same suspension as the RB19 winner of the 2023 Constructors' and Drivers' World Championship.

The new name of AlphaTauri was expected for the end of the year, but now it is likely that this will be announced on the same day as the new single-seater for the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship will be presented, i.e. in the first two weeks of February.