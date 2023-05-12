After a bitter 2022 lacking in joys and satisfactions, an important step forward was expected from the AlphaTauri, above all for the extensive work done to solve the aerodynamic and weight problems on the frame.

On paper, even the numbers in the wind tunnel simulator seemed to give encouraging results, so much so that the engineers had repeatedly reassured the Team Principal of the soundness of the project. However, the track told a different reality and from Franz Tost there are serious accusations against the technical department, guilty of having promised a step forward which then did not materialize, enough to lead to the farewell of one of the technicians of tip of the stable, Dickon Balmforth.

After understanding the weaknesses of the project, such as the high drag and the lack of downforce, the Italian team started bringing updates, starting with the Melbourne package which saw the introduction of a revised bottom, especially useful for improving performance in the slowest sections. The AlphaTauri then continued the evolution of the AT04 also in Miami, when the technical group led by Jody Egginton brought a modified front wing in the side bulkhead and new mirrors to the sides of the passenger compartment. The positive aspect is that the data obtained on the track with the new parts fitted to the cars appear to be in line with those obtained in the wind tunnel.

AlphaTauri AT04 detail of the new bellies Photo by: George Piola

After these news, the team from Faenza will intervene again on the fund, with a package of updates that will hopefully be a significant step forward.

“We will be bringing a completely new bottom to Imola. We can’t wait to put it on the car. It’s a significant step, it’s a big step, so we hope it can live up to expectations,” explained vehicle performance manager Guillaume Dezoteux.

“There is always a question mark about the quality of the correlation. But so far the updates we have made have lived up to expectations. The front wing [nuova per Miami] it worked well and in line with the wind tunnel predictions, so we are looking forward to this day.”

The modifications on the AlphaTauri front wing in Miami.

Dezoteux confirmed that the revised wing is part of an effort to increase outwash, or that aerodynamic effect with which engineers try to push air flows outside the front tires.

“We have changed the geometry of the flap elements and the endplate to try and create more outwash. In this set of regulations, the aim has been to contain the car’s outwash and turbulent wake, but this comes at a cost. in terms of performance”.

“All the teams are trying to find many small solutions to try to reproduce more outwash, to the advantage of the structure of the flow and the load generated by the lower part of the car,” added Dezoteux.

AlphaTauri AT04 mirrors in comparison

Even very small changes such as those on the mirrors can have an impact, given that the goal was to review the way in which the air flow reaches the rear of the single-seater: “There is a new geometry, which has the purpose of modifying the structure of the flow that goes towards the rear of the car to improve the aerodynamics of the car in different conditions”.

With a particularly compact classification in the middle of the group and reduced gaps, the hope of the Italian team, which will race almost at home at Imola, is to climb a few positions and get back into the fight for the top ten and the points zone.

“The mid-group area is very compact. There are more than 10 cars in 1% of the lap time. So the opportunity is there. If the pace is good enough, we can gain several positions on the grid, but everyone is in development phase. I think this is what we will see throughout the year: a challenge in the midfield that will be very interesting,” added the engineer.