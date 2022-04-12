EZVIZ is a company that has been operating in the electronics sector for some years with a particular focus on the production of smart cameras and security micro-systems.

After creating solutions of all kinds, ranging from mini solar panels at outdoor cameras, EZVIZ she went further by proposing BC2a small and wireless wi-fi room.

It is a device with schematic and essential shapes, suitable for use in numerous contexts, as we will discover shortly.

Unboxing and first contact with EZVIZ BC2

Already from the packaging we realize how an object with extremely small dimensions is: in a contained packaging that briefly summarizes the main characteristics of the product, there is space for camera itself, a magnetic holder on which to lay it, the cable micro USB for charging, the manual for quick setup and other warnings, double sided tape, screws and plugs should we decide to install EZVIZ BC2 in a fixed position.

In this case, however, it should be kept in mind that EZVIZ BC2 is a rechargeable device so when necessary it must be detached from the magnetic foot to be recharged.

Going into more detail, we immediately notice the very rigorous and geometric construction of the BC2for the creation of which in EZVIZ they resorted to a pyramid and a parallelepiped, which give a very minimalist and elegant overall effect. As well as obviously functional.

On the front of the room we find the target plus some led which indicate the operation of the room, while on the back we find the housing for the micro SD (useful for recording footage locally), the door micro USB for charging plus two buttons, one dedicated to the reset of the device and the other for to turn it on or turn it off. That’s all, but in fact nothing else is needed.

Install EZVIZ BC2 it is really simple, said that the body of the chamber is detachable to be able to put it in charge, just decide where to place it and proceed or with the dowels provided or pasting the base in the desired position.

Even better, if we decide to place it on a metal surface, just take advantage of the magnets on the base itself.

In addition the holder is equipped with a sphere, so from angle the room to our liking.

Going into more technical details, one element that certainly amazes the BC2 is the battery: in the scarce 5 cm of the camera body, EZVIZ managed to insert a battery from ben 2000 mAh which, according to the manufacturer, guarantees up to 50 days of autonomy.

With normal use the charging time decreases dramatically, but we will still be able to do a weekend in complete tranquility or to have a watchful eye over the course of a typical working day

Speaking of watchful eye, even in this field EZVIZ BC2 turns out to be a very interesting device; the 2 Megapixel lens for 4 mm has a good 85 ° viewing angle (diagonally), and 46 ° (horizontally) that can shoot an entire room, if well positioned, with an effect fisheye.

All this gives us a 1080P full HD image, which is especially useful when we want to record something.

EZVIZ BC2 it is a room that, despite being usable in any context, was created for internal use, therefore it is also equipped with night vision (up to 5 meters) which is activated automatically when the brightness of the room decreases and immortalizes the scene with good visibility.

Always the lens is equipped with Sensorand Passive Infrared or PIRwhich acts as an advanced motion sensor that triggers the alarm only in necessary cases, avoiding for example a notification just because a curtain moves in front of the lens.

Another interesting function, not always present in these products, is a dual-way audio systemusable both inbound and outbound and that eventually allows us to talk with whoever is present on the other side of the room.

Companion app

Said of as EZVIZ BC2 functions only via wi-fiit follows that to fully exploit its potential you need a dedicated app, which the quick setup manual already invites us to install.

Once downloaded EZVIZquite simple to find then on App Store And Google Playit will take a few minutes to pair the camera, using the network Wifi (which must be the same to which the mobile device is connected) and the QR code pasted in the manual.

Once the wizard is finished, the camera will be operational and we can dedicate ourselves to various options to customize its use, for example by setting routines ignition or by setting the maximum resolution, enabling the PIR sensor, etc.

The most important part of the app is what we could define control centerfrom which to see the images in real timestart of registrations or review video clips previously stored e take pictures.

Personally I have touched very few options, enabling the sensor PIR and little else; the camera is already preset to best, for example by sending a notification to the device on which we installed the app in the event that someone was in front of the camera’s lens.

In this case, moreover, a recording starts automatically that shows us what is happening; for more safety, we are offered a subscription to the proprietary cloud systemso as to avoid the storage of images on the micro SD card that may be inserted in the camera that an attacker could always remove.

Furthermore you could also set up a secure contact to grant permission to remotely control the room, just like we do.

In the end it is possible to interface the BC2 to the main smart assistants such as Alexawhich with a dedicated skill can reproduce images directly on their screen.

Currently the BC2 is for sale on Amazon for € 79.99.