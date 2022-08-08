Ezra Miller He has become by far one of the most controversial actors in recent years, it all started with an attack that took place in Hawaii, to continue with a couple of stronger events. And it is that now he is being seriously accused of a robbery, one that would have been carried out inside a certain abandoned residence in the USA.

It is mentioned that it is due to an alleged theft of several bottles of alcohol from said house in Vermont. According to the report, the actor was charged after state police reviewed surveillance videos and related statements were executed last Sunday night. Given this, he was ordered to appear before the court for the review of charges in September.

This is just one of the already several accusations against Miller, being one of them hosting a family in his home, having weapons scattered all over the place, as well as drug packages. To this can be added interactions with minors, which have not been fully verified by those who are claiming many crimes behind.

Even recently it was mentioned that the actor would have a kind of cult, that’s what a girl who was linked to declared. Miller through his different meditation sessions before various incidents. This has affected his career in the world of the universe of DC What FlashGiven the Warner intends to remove the character after the premiere of the tape prepared for 2023.

Via: comic book