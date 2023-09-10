Saturday, September 9, 2023, 8:48 p.m.



Today Saturday September 9, 2023 has been celebrated National lottery which has distributed a first prize worth 1,500,000 euros to the series and 150,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number 12930which was sold in Cuenca, Las Proñeras (Cuenca), Vilagarcía de Arousa (Pontevedra), Seville, Priego (Cuenca), Valencia.

A second prize of 300,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 30,000 euros per tenth with the 92787 as the winning number, which was sold in Oza (A Coruña), Cantoria (Almería), Burgos, Plasencia (Cáceres), Sisante (Cuenca), Pastrana (Guadalajara), Encinasola (Huelva), A Pontenova (Lugo), Valencia and Santovenia de Pisuerga (Valladolid). From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE. The third (endowed with 150,000 euros for the series, 15,000 euros for the tenth), which fell in the number 65863was distributed in Huesca, Murcia and Alzira (Valencia).

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes for your tenth:

Furthermore, they add the refunds 0, 2 and 6, which are rewarded with a refund equivalent to the 15 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 150 euros if you have the entire series.

09/09/23

First prize: 12930 (1,500,000 euros)

Second prize: 92787 (300,000 euros)

Second prize: 65863 (150,000 euros)

Two, three and four figure extractions



The draw also has nine two-digit withdrawals awarded with 30 euros per tenth (300 euros for the series), ten three-figure extractions awarded with 75 euros to the tenth (750 euros for the series) and four four-figure extractions that are awarded 375 euros to the tenth (3,750 euros for the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three take home 750 euros for the series; and 300 euros for the series they go for the last two figures.

Approaches to the two main numbers are also rewarded. You can exactly pocket 60,000 euros for the series and 6,000 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and 37,350 euros and 3,735 euros per tenth with the approach to second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has larger prizes and is held once a year. In this draw carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize who exceeds that barrier will be obliged to pay 20% tax. So the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

Previous national lottery draws



How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize less than 2,000 euro It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed in one of the financial entities authorized by the SELAE.

Regarding the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the results of today’s National Lottery offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.