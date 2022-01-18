Capitals (Union, Agencies)

International condemnation of the terrorist attack launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, which targeted civilian areas and facilities in the UAE, resulted in casualties among innocent civilians.

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the terrorist attack, stressing his support for the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the French presidency said: “President Macron strongly condemns the attacks on Abu Dhabi and offers his support to the United Arab Emirates.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had expressed France’s strong condemnation of these terrorist attacks that threaten the security of the UAE’s territory and the stability of the region.

The German Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, and the German Foreign Ministry expressed, in a statement, its sympathy with the victims and their families, and said that this was an attack that constitutes a major threat and is destabilizing in the region.

In turn, Japan condemned the Houthi terrorist attacks.

“The government of Japan expresses its heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in these accidents and their families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” a statement said.

The statement said that the government of Japan strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against the United Arab Emirates.

In this context, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to what was reported by “Sputnik” news agency yesterday: “We strongly condemn this provocative act against the civilian infrastructure facilities of the friendly UAE.”

In turn, Leonid Slutsky, head of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma, said in an intervention on a screen that “RT” that the Russian parliament strongly condemns the attack on Abu Dhabi, which was adopted by the Houthi militia.

He added, “The most resentful thing is that the attack came at a time when Abu Dhabi is practicing a consistent policy aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf region, addressing internal regional differences, providing significant humanitarian aid to a number of countries and participating in Yemen’s reconstruction projects.”

The Russian parliamentarian stressed that “these brazen attacks not only violate the rules of international humanitarian law, but also undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement in Yemen on the basis of the relevant Security Council resolutions and resolutions taken within the formula of the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue, and show maximum irresponsibility, indicating that instead of Efforts to de-escalate the tension, the plotters of the attacks gambled on confrontation, far from thinking about the humanitarian consequences of their adventure for Yemen. The Russian media highlighted the Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi, as Russian news agencies such as TASS, Lenta and others and a number of Russian newspapers such as Izvestia, Videmost and others reported the news of the Houthi attack on facilities and civilian areas in the UAE, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries in addition to material damage.

cowardly attack

The Government of the United Republic of the Comoros condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia, which targeted civilian areas and facilities in the country and resulted in casualties among innocent civilians.

And the Comoros united government said in a statement: “This brutal attack removed the veil from the real, bad intentions of the dangerous terrorist Houthi militia, which is inconsistent with humanitarian and religious values ​​and principles.”

The statement affirmed the full solidarity of the government of the United Republic of the Comoros with the UAE and its permanent standing with it in one row against any violation or threat to its stability and security.

In turn, the United Dar al-Ifta in the Comoros expressed its solidarity with the UAE as a result of the terrorist act and its condolences for the loss of lives and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, and affirmed the right of the UAE in all the measures it takes to deal with any terrorist act targeting it.

Dar Al Iftaa affirmed the solidarity of the Comoros government and people with the UAE and its support in all that it takes in the face of brutal terrorism that targets its security and stability, praying to God Almighty to preserve the Emirates and maintain security and stability under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “God save him”.