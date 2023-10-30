From the beginning of 2024, the cost of cars for almost all brands is expected to increase, Andrei Olkhovsky, general director of Avtodom Group of Companies, told Izvestia on October 30.

“This is a convenient time for such steps. According to our information, many manufacturers were ready to do this yesterday, but would not want to be left alone with the increased price. As a result, everyone is trying to wait until the new year, so that later they can balance the exchange rate and the cost of cars,” he said.

At the same time, in December, the Avtodom Group of Companies is counting on a series of support from manufacturers. According to Olkhovsky, a series of creative programs based on proposals from brands will begin.

“The main driver will be support for trade-in, as well as for longer warranty service – this is something that has a low cost and can immediately produce results,” he added.

In turn, independent transport industry expert Alexey Tuzov drew attention to the fact that in the first half of 2023, a number of popular cars increased in price by 14,000 – 150,000 rubles. As of October, the average price of a new car is 3 million 130 thousand rubles, he added.

“The main factor in increasing prices is not only current exchange rates. The pricing policy of manufacturers strongly depends on the logistics costs of delivering finished cars to Russia or components for their assembly in the Russian Federation,” the expert explained.

In addition, the costs of automakers for recycling fees have increased, and inflation and a shortage of supply in the segment of new cars also influenced the update of price lists, he said.

“Therefore, today there are no prerequisites for reducing the cost of new cars. On the contrary, all of the above factors will cause prices in the segment to rise by another 10-30% at the end of 2023-beginning of 2024,” Tuzov concluded.

Earlier, on October 24, Ilya Petrov, general director of AutoSpetsCenter Khimki, told Izvestia that in Russia the demand for Chinese cars will continue to grow, because new products from China are superior to many Korean, Japanese and European analogues in terms of configuration and equipment. He named Chery, Haval, Geely and Exeed among the most popular Chinese brands.