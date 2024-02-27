Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid international estimates that the accelerating consequences of climate change may force more than two hundred million people around the world to flee their homes by the middle of the current century, Western analytical circles are calling on decision-makers in various countries to adapt to the movements of this type of displaced persons and refugees, and consider them a factor. To enrich communities, not the other way around.

The fact that these people are forced to move within their countries or leave them completely, as a result of the shrinkage of their livelihoods as a result of increasing water scarcity, record high temperatures, or erosion of beaches, etc., requires, in the view of these circles, that the issue of accommodating what is known as “climate migration” becomes, One of the strategies used to confront the phenomenon of climate change and limit its consequences. These experts stress that continuing on this path will make receiving “climate migrants” and integrating them into the societies receiving them one of the factors in giving them a comprehensive and sustainable character, especially since it will provide the urgently needed workforce, in some Western countries in particular.

The importance of adopting such an approach increases, in light of the conclusions of a recent report issued by the Environmental Systems Research Institute, which is based in the American state of California, that there is a need for thousands of additional workers in the construction sector, in order to meet the needs of the growing number of citizens of that country. Countries, for housing units, and accelerating the pace of implementing their development plans at the same time. Experts point out, in statements published on the “The Curranci” electronic platform, that the completion of these plans is necessary, to enable countries of the world to achieve their desired climate goals, by establishing sustainable infrastructure and low-carbon communities, that is, their residents cooperate to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Carbon, whether as a result of the production processes taking place in it, or the activities of the daily lives of its residents.

According to these statements, bringing skilled and experienced workers from countries that have suffered from climate shocks may lead to achieving such goals, more efficiently and at a faster pace. In addition, there will be a need to receive unskilled immigrants to work in places such as cafes, warehouses, and small shops. What once again confirms the diverse benefits of “climate migration”.

Supporters of this trend cite data and statistics that reveal that many European countries are suffering from an increasing number of elderly people among them, coinciding with a decline in fertility rates in their territories, in addition to the lack of a significant number of young people there with the basic digital skills required in the labor market at the present time. the present.

Factors

Among the factors that prompted about 30% of European companies to announce last year that they were suffering from a labor shortage. In the same year, approximately 74% of small and medium-sized companies on the continent said that they lack skilled workers, which confirms Europe’s need for migrant workers, who may come to it in the context of “climate migration.”

In addition, the European continent itself may witness this type of migration between its countries. The intensification of the climate crisis will make some regions hotter, and will lead to others becoming drier or more humid, especially in the countries located south of this part of the world. It is expected that this will lead to an influx of migrants from those regions towards the northern regions of Europe, to benefit from its more moderate climate.