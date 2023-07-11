CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for Exoprimalcoming next July 14th on Playstation, Xboxes And pc. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has unveiled the content roadmap which will be released in the future. There Season 1 will start when the game is released and will see the arrival of the game mode Savage Gauntlet starting July 28 and new ones Variants for Exo Armor starting August 10.

There Season 2 will begin in mid-October and in addition to new content, including a new map, will also see the arrival of the collaboration with STREET FIGHTER 6. In January 2024, however, the Season 3 which will introduce new Exocorazze and a brand new enemy, the New Triceratops. Also during this time will also be released a collaboration with MONSTER HUNTERalthough at the moment there are no other details.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Exoprimal, below which you can find out more details about the content that will be released in the future thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Exoprimal™ Unveils Post-Launch Roadmap with New Game Mode, Exoc Armor Variants, Monster Hunter™ Crossover, and More! Milan (11 July 2023) – Just a few days until the launch of Exoprimal™ and today Capcom shared new details on the team-based action game during a special presentation. Presented by Director Takuro Hiraoka, theExoprimal Showcase provided a glimpse of what awaits Exofighters when the game arrives on July 14, 2023. The digital event offered a preview of upcoming seasonal updates, which include a new mode, Alpha and Beta variants of Exo Armor , crossover with Monster Hunter™ And Street Fighter™ 6 and more. Hiraoka also introduced the “Final Mission Selection” feature for the main mode, Dino Survival. This option offers the choice between player-versus-player (PvP), player-versus-environment (PvE) and random games. L’Exoprimal Showcase and the launch trailer are available on YouTube channel of Exoprimal. Final Mission Options At the launch of Exoprimal This week, Dino Survival Mode will include a “Final Mission Selection” option that offers players three matchmaking options: PvP, PvE, and Random. In PvP matches, two rival Exofighter teams go head-to-head at the end of the matches. This way you decide which team wins and which one is fed to the raptors! Instead, PvE is all about speed. These missions generally do not involve direct PvP. Instead, the team that completes all objectives first will be allowed to survive. There is also a random option, which offers the more adventurous a small experience bonus. Exofighters are also free to change their preference settings and mix things up at any time. Post-launch roadmap Capcom will support Exoprimal with seasonal updates introducing major new features, and today’s presentation shared a taste of what fans will be able to find in the coming months. Season 1 kicks off this Friday, coinciding with the game’s launch, and kicks off a new game mode two weeks later on July 28, 2023. Savage Gauntlet is a co-op experience that challenges teams of five players with PvE missions to endgames that rotate weekly and can be replayed for higher positions and rewards. Then, on August 17, 2023, the first major update of will be available Exoprimal, introducing 10 Alpha variant Exo Armors to the roster at once. These alternate models come with completely different weapons from their standard counterparts, presenting new ways to enjoy both Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet. Season 2 will kick off in mid-October 2023 and will contain the next title update, which includes the collaboration with street fighter 6, already announced last month. Players will also be able to count on other additions, including a new map and final mission, as well as more rigs and modules. In January 2024, Season 3 will see the armory expand once again with Beta variant Exo Armor. In addition to these new armor sets, this update will summon a new enemy to fight, Neo Triceratops. A collaboration with the series is also in the works Monster Hunterswhich will launch as part of Season 3. Stay tuned for more information on these title updates and more details to come in the future.

Source: CAPCOM