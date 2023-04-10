Hozono Global Jairis Alcantarilla, mathematically saved from relegation for several days, did not say goodbye to his fans as he would have liked this season in the Endesa Women’s League and lost 50-55 against Lointek Gernika Bizkaia in his last home game in the campaign of its premiere in the national basketball elite. The match, which was also the farewell match for Erika de Souza, a 41-year-old veteran Brazilian international center and a true legend in the sport of baskets, was dominated by the Basque team from the start, albeit by a narrow margin.

The sewer team jumped onto the track with Aislinn Konig, María Bettencourt, Tamara Seda, Shante Evans and Belén Arrojo. The first basket was from the visitors, with a triple from Spreafico, who ended up having the replica from Konig. Shortly after, Gernika resumed the initiative thanks to Roso Buch (3-5), but from then on the mistake took over the game, counting down to five minutes with the score still.

Hozone Global Jairis Konig (9), Arrojo (7), Bettencourt (0), Cotano (12), Erika de Souza (2), Claudia Contell (3), Evans (7), Débora Costa (4) and Tamara Seda (6). fifty – 55 Gernika Bizkaia: Wojta (6), Spreafico (18), Alberdi (0), Williams (4), Viana (9), Gomes da Silva (7), Meskonyte (4), Bura (2), López (0) and Buch (5 ). Partial:

9-14, 25-28, 37-41, 50-55

Referees:

Jorge Baena, Pedro Alejandro Munar and Edouard Colomer

Incidents:

Fausto Vicent de Alcantarilla Pavilion. Good entry.

Sofía Gomes broke the drought for Gernika, but then came the Jairista partial to turn the result around, first with the 2+1 score by Shante Evans and then with another success from the perimeter for Konig (9-7). Fausto roared, although the inertia did not continue in the last bars of that first period, and Anna Montañana’s men recovered the lead to close the quarter with 9-13 in the electronic.

local reaction



Rebeca Cotano and Érika de Souza turned the situation around at the beginning of the 2nd quarter, forcing Anna Montañana’s timeout with just three minutes remaining (15-13). After that, minutes of success followed for both teams, with Rebeca Cotano becoming the undeniable protagonist, supporting the team with her mid-range shot. Jairis was five up (25-20), but before the break came the Basque replica with a partial 0-8 (25-28) before going to the changing rooms.

Little changed the mood at the beginning of the third, when Gernika was seven points behind (25-32). The sewers tried to regain control, but the rival continued to maintain the pulse, although with slight advantages. Thus, the decisive quarter was faced with a difference of four points (37-41).

Gernika extended the lead (39-46) and managed to maintain the type in the initial bars of the last quarter. A possible turning point was coming with Contell’s 2+1 (46-48), and with less than five minutes to go the gap was still barely two minutes. Although, in the end, the low income would end up being enough for the Basques.

The Hozono Global closes the course next Saturday on the runway of the powerful Perfumerías Avenida de Salamanca

Shante Evans was eliminated with just over a minute to go, and from there to the end they would fight to speed up the comeback, several timeouts followed one another in the last seconds, without success. In the end, 50-55 on the scoreboard in a match that closed with a historic moment, saying goodbye to the legend Érika de Souza with more than deserved honors, living her last minutes as a player of Hozono Global Jairis at Fausto Vicent .

The Hozono Global Jairis will play the last game of the season next Saturday, on the track of Perfumerías Avenida de Salamanca, and will immediately start preparing for the next campaign.