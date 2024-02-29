A court in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk sentenced him to 17 years in prisonin a maximum security penitentiary, to a former mercenary of the Wagner Group who fought in the Ukrainian war for “sexual violence” against two minors.

“The accused was found guilty of committing the incriminated crime and sentenced to deprivation of liberty in a maximum security prison and the prohibition of carrying out work related to minors for a period of 8 years,” the Novosibirsk Regional Court reported in its VKontakte channel.

Although the court did not release the name of the criminal, convicted of committing a crime provided for in Article 132 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violent action of a sexual nature), the Telegram channel Extrenni NSK identified him as Sergei Shakhmatov, 42, previously imprisoned for 15 years for fraud and theft.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, Shakhmatov fought in the ranks of the Wagner mercenary group in the Ukrainian war and had been discharged just days before committing the crime.

The investigation of the case established that the man forced two fourth and fifth grade girls to have sexual relations (fellatio and rape) by threatening them with a grenade.

The students reported that the attacker was wearing a military uniform with an insignia that had a skull on it, one of Wagner's attributes.

After his arrest, Shákhmatov admitted guilt and alleged that he committed the crime under the influence of drugs.

The incident occurred in May of last year, and Wagner's own boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin acknowledged that the accused had served in the ranks of this mercenary groupwhich recruited a large number of fighters in Russian prisons.

EFE

