Preservation of Russia’s presence in the European Union is necessary, European countries are not ready for a complete severance of contacts with Russia. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by Vladimir Chizhov, former permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, who was appointed on September 27 to the post of senator.

“I am convinced that maintaining our presence in the European Union is necessary. I left it, and now the permanent mission is headed by my deputy, Charge d’Affaires of Russia to the EU Kirill Logvinov. I don’t know when a new permanent representative will be appointed. Apparently it will take time. But sooner or later, this will happen – with all the costs of the current situation, with all the difficulties that colleagues who remain in Brussels face, and I can honestly tell you that it has been very difficult to work there lately, ”he said.

So, diplomats had to work in conditions of outright Russophobia and various restrictions, up to the termination of interbank contacts.

“However, with all this, I can say that the signals that came from there during the last period of my work in Brussels indicate that the European Union is still not ready for a complete severance of contacts with Russia. Moreover, not so long ago a new representative of the European Union arrived in Moscow,” he concluded.

