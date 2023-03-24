He retired police officerLuis Manuel Lugo Durón, who served as head of state and municipal corporations in Sonora, died in a direct armed aggression in the city of Puerto Penasco, Sonoralocated northwest of the entity.

According to the first reports, the man also known as the commander “Puntillas” was killed when he was carrying out physical exercise at the sports complex The milelocated on Adolfo López Mateos street, between Vicente Guerrero and Belisario Domínguez avenues.

The authorities cordoned off the area to carry out the corresponding procedures and initiate the investigations into the death of the former police commander.

Lugo Durón had residence in Puerto Penasco and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonoraas well as in St. Louis, Arizona.