The former art director of Nintendo Takashi Maeda has launched a site in which more than seven hundred are collected very low resolution images. The goal is to do the exact opposite of what stock image sites do, i.e. instead of raising the resolution, Maeda and his company, Maeda Design Room, want to reduce it to a minimum, producing small masterpieces in pixel art likeman poop.

Man poops in all his magnificence

The site is called Dotown and it really is a sight, despite being only in Japanese language.

Maeda defines the style of these images as an “ara-dot” or “rough-dot” pixel art whose purpose is to represent objects and characters with as few pixels as possible.





Examples of ara-dot pixel art

All images are available as PNG files with a transparent background and recall the dawn of video games, both for details and for the palette used. In particular, the colors reminiscent of the NES stand out. In reality they are also a pretty good reaction to the search for ever more realistic and ever colder electronic images.

THE subjects of Maeda’s images are different and are designed a little for each use. For example, there are various types of graphics, trees or sacred objects, but also more ironic subjects such as our beloved poop man, also depicted in the variant that does poop, or the swan boy. There are also other less poetic ones, such as vegetables or vehicles.