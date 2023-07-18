KP: Alla Pugacheva can perform at a private event for 50 million rubles

Former employees of Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva revealed her fee for performing at a private event. About this they reported in a conversation with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to them, the amount for the performer’s concert without a flight to the venue starts from 500 thousand euros (about 50 million rubles).

“So far, no one has offered such amounts. Will they offer? There is a small chance. Pugacheva had rich admirers – but now everyone saves, and also takes into account political views. Well, you need to match the possibility of a flight, as you know, Alla Borisovna flies even on a private plane – “when you really need it.” In general, the artist must be very interested, ”admitted the ex-employees of the performer.

In a conversation with the publication, they also denied the information that Pugacheva will perform at the Laima Vaikule festival in Jurmala, as the latter reported the day before. According to them, the performer of the hit “Million Scarlet Roses” will come to the event as a spectator.

Alla Pugacheva moved to Israel with her husband, presenter and showman Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents), and two younger children last fall. This summer, the family moved to Jurmala, where they rented a mansion.

