The Argentine national team they were eliminated from the U-20 World Cup at the hands of their counterpart from Nigeria, who defeated them 2-0. In this way, the South American team was left out of the tournament that is being held in Argentina before Indonesia’s resignation to hold the World Cup.

(You can read: Colombia team, tough challenge: this is your rival in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup)

The departure of Argentina -in the round of 16 phase- did not go down well with the Argentine fans and specialized press, as they expected a good representation of their team after obtaining the World Cup in Qatar 2022 by the senior team.

However, it should be noted that Argentina had been eliminated from the South American U-20 tournament, which was held in Colombia earlier this year and gave four berths to the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. But since that country gave up holding the tournament and it went to Argentina, this country revived in the orbital appointment for being the host.

During one of the broadcasts of the Argentina vs. Nigeria match, a unique moment occurred. Before the first goal for the Africans, the Argentine commentator made fun of the Nigerian goalkeeper. “He hits the ball so badly, the technical gesture, everything is bad,” he said. But after that came Nigeria’s goal.

(We recommend: Neymar and a new madness: do you want to accompany him on a cruise?)

Thanks to the goalkeeper’s kick, striker Mohamad scored the first of Nigeria’s two goals. “Nigeria’s goal,” said the Argentine narrator laconically.

On the other hand, the Colombian team qualified for the quarterfinals of this U-10 World Cup by beating Slovakia 5-1. The tricolor will face Italy in the next phase, which beat the favorite England 2-1. The match will be next Saturday.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Millionaires commands group B: this is how the standings remained

These are the Colombians confirmed for the Tour de France

‘He’s a copy of me’: Juan Pablo Montoya reacts to his son’s crash in Formula 3

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL