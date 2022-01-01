Home page politics

According to a report, several health insurance companies are increasing their additional contributions. Fund functionaries fear GKV deficits in the future. © picture alliance / Maurizio Gambarini / dpa

Nine of the eleven general local health insurance funds are among the insurance companies concerned. Cash functionaries see a “gloomy perspective” and demand a “relentless cash drop”.

Berlin – According to a newspaper report, around one in five of the statutory health insurances raised their contribution rate at the turn of the year. 19 of 97 statutory health insurances have increased the additional contribution, reports the “Welt am Sonntag”.

It relies on a list of contributions published on the Internet by the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds. These include nine of the eleven general local health insurance funds (AOK). More than a quarter of the 73 million people with statutory health insurance are affected.

At the same time, nine health insurers have reduced their contributions. But these are much smaller company health insurance funds. The CEO of DAK-Gesundheit, Andreas Storm, told the newspaper: “If politicians do not take active countermeasures, there will be a contribution tsunami in 2023.” There was an urgent need for a “relentless cash drop for the finances of the statutory health and long-term care insurance until Year 2025 “. This is an urgent task for the new federal government.

“The financial perspective of the statutory health insurance GKV has recently clouded over,” said the new chairman of the AOK Federal Association, Carola Reimann, of “Welt am Sonntag”. Impending billion holes in 2021 and 2022 could only have been filled by special government subsidies and the use of cash reserves. In addition, a new distribution key for allocations from the health fund is massively at the expense of the AOK. All of this made adjustments necessary. “For the year 2023, there are again signs of GKV deficits of a similar magnitude,” said Reimann.

The Bundestag approved additional billions in aid for statutory health insurances in November. Parliament decided on a federal grant totaling 28.5 billion euros for 2022 – another seven billion euros more than originally planned. The background to this was above all additional expenses and loss of income due to the corona pandemic. dpa