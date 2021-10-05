During the first weekend of the

October Fair of Alhama de MurciaLocal Police Corps agents have carried out various interventions during their tasks of monitoring citizen and road safety, resulting in the number of eleven detainees. Regarding

criminal road safety offenses, four of the arrests were carried out for the commission of various crimes. The first took place on Friday morning, when the agents observed the erratic driving of a vehicle and intercepted it to carry out the corresponding checks.

The breathalyzer test was carried out giving a

rate five times higher than allowed, verifying that the individual was judicially deprived of his driving license, for which he was arrested and proceedings were carried out for the commission of a crime of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages and another crime for driving a vehicle at motor being deprived of permission to do so, each of these crimes being punishable by up to six months in prison.

The second intervention took place during the night of Friday, when the agents were conducting a vehicle control point and observed how a passenger car performed a maneuver to avoid the agents, for which it was intercepted and subjected to the regulatory test breathalyzer, throwing

a rate of 0.75mg / l. The third intervention took place moments later, when the agents observed a vehicle zigzagging along the road and proceeded to intercept it and perform the regulatory breathalyzer test, yielding a rate higher than 0.65mg / l.

The fourth intervention took place on Saturday night, when the agents were removing the security fence from the fair area and next to them passed a vehicle whose driver had a physical appearance that suggested that he could be under the influence of drinks alcoholic, for which the agents intercepted him shortly after and carried out the regulatory breathalyzer test, yielding a rate of almost 0.70mg / l.

Criminal offenses outside the scope of road safety



Regarding

criminal offenses outside the scope of road safety, seven arrests were made for the commission of various crimes. The first intervention took place on Friday night, when the agents were watching over security in the area of ​​the fairgrounds and detected that there was an individual wanted by the authorities, for being the author of a

robbery at a gas station at gunpoint.

Immediately a dozen agents combed the area until finally locating the subject, who undertook the flight, but was arrested moments later, being arrested and later placed at the disposal of the competent authority. The second intervention took place moments later, when a call was received alerting that

several individuals were trying to gain access through the window of a house.

The agents traveled to the place and detected 4 subjects leaving the place. One of these people threw an object when observing the police presence, for which they were intercepted and identified. After several inquiries, it was confirmed that these subjects had visited several homes in the area with the intention of accessing them and that in at least one they had succeeded, for which they were arrested and proceedings were being carried out for the alleged commission of various crimes of crime. robbery with force.

The third intervention took place at dawn on Sunday, when a call was received from

a woman requesting help for having been attacked and threatened by his sentimental partner. Immediately several teams of agents traveled to the scene and provided security to the woman while the search for the subject was carried out. Moments later he was located and arrested for the alleged commission of a

crime of mistreatment and other crime of death threats, both in the field of gender violence.

The fourth intervention took place on Sunday afternoon, when the agents detected the presence of a man with his ex-partner, knowing that he had a restraining order in force, for which they immediately proceeded to his arrest by the alleged commission of a crime of violation of sentence.

Regarding administrative offenses, various complaints were filed, among which were

fifteen for drug use or possession on public roads, six for consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads, four for non-compliance with the use of masks in enclosures where their use is mandatory, three for disobedience or refusal to identify oneself before the authority and even the complaint to an establishment for allowing smoking inside the same.