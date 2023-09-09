Evenepoel, the hero’s cry: his tears after his revenge in the Vuelta a España

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Remco Evenepoel.
From the official broadcast
The Belgian cyclist had a resounding victory this Saturday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) has won the fourteenth stage of the Vuelta a España held between Sauveterre-De-Béarn and Larra-Belagua, 156.2 km.
tears of victory
Evenepoel, who ran out of options in the general classification after losing 27 minutes on the day before’s stage in the Tourmalet, He had his relief when crossing the finish line in stage 14.
The Belgian, after his effort and his previous drama, could not contain his tears and shed tears as he conquered this stage.
The reaction of the rider who won his second stage in the 2023 Vuelta was very emotional.
SPORTS
