Evenepoel, the hero’s cry: his tears after his revenge in the Vuelta a España

The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) has won the fourteenth stage of the Vuelta a España held between Sauveterre-De-Béarn and Larra-Belagua, 156.2 km.

(You may be interested in: Vuelta a España: sensational victory for Evenepoel in stage 14)

tears of victory

Evenepoel, who ran out of options in the general classification after losing 27 minutes on the day before’s stage in the Tourmalet, He had his relief when crossing the finish line in stage 14.



The Belgian, after his effort and his previous drama, could not contain his tears and shed tears as he conquered this stage.

The reaction of the rider who won his second stage in the 2023 Vuelta was very emotional.

SPORTS

More sports news