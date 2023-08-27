“Straws made from plant-based materials, such as paper and bamboo, are often advertised as more sustainable and environmentally friendly than those made of plastic,” said Themo Groven, an environmental scientist at the University of Antwerp in Belgium. “However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that That is not necessarily true.”

PFAS is a group of manufactured chemicals, consisting of a chain of carbon and fluorine atoms, that do not degrade in the environment.

In the study, published in the journal Food Additives and Contaminants, Groven and colleagues tested 39 brands of straws made of five materials — paper, bamboo, glass, stainless steel, and plastic — for the presence of PFAS.

The results revealed the presence of these substances in 27 of the tested brands.

These chemicals were found in 90 percent of paper straws, about 80 percent of bamboo straws, 75 percent of plastic straws, and 40 percent of glass straws.

No PFAS was detected in any of the five types of steel hoods tested.

PFAS is used in the manufacture of everyday products, from clothing to non-stick cookware that is resistant to water, heat and stains, and it degrades very slowly over time, which is why it is called the “eternal chemical”.

Harmful to human health

According to the study, PFAS is highly soluble in water, and therefore may leak from straws into drinks, which threatens human health.

The researchers said that the presence of these substances may pose a limited risk to human health, because the straws are not used permanently, but these substances can accumulate in the body over the years.

“Small amounts of PFAS, while not harmful by themselves, can add to chemicals already in the body,” Groven said in a news release, causing health problems.

The study linked these subjects to decreased response to vaccines, thyroid disease, increased cholesterol levels, cirrhosis, and some types of tumors.

“We haven’t detected PFAS in stainless steel straws, so I advise consumers to either use this type, or avoid using straws at all,” Groven said.