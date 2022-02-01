Mexico. Evaluna Montaner has expressed on several occasions that she is proud of her roots, especially her famous father Ricardo Montaner, but there is a family tradition that she knows and has her traumatized for life.

The singer Evaluna Montaner, wife of fellow singer Camilo, reveals in a conversation during the Amazon Music podcast En la sala, that He hates a tradition that his father Ricardo Montaner imposed on them at homebut she will never impose on hers.

This tradition is carried out during a birthday celebration, in fact many families in the world carry it out; it is that the celebrated one gets his face muddy with the cake (cake) and she quite dislikes that.

Evaluna says that in her house at first it was done, but her parents stopped doing it more than anything out of respect for her because she always felt uncomfortable and sometimes she cried, it also seems to him a “humiliating” situation.

“It was a family tradition that I hated, but they stopped doing it out of respect for me. I hope it never happens again. I hope that my son does not like that, ”says Evaluna, who together with Camilo is expecting the birth of her first child next April.

“That thing about putting your face on the cake when they sing Happy Birthday to you, I hate it, I don’t like it. It scares me, it’s traumatic, it makes me feel claustrophobic, Besides, I can’t breathe,” adds the famous.

Evaluna Montaner is married to the Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo and they form one of the most popular couples on the music scene in Latin America, they also have millions of followers on their respective social networks.