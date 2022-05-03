After the accident that almost cost her her life, Eva Henger will have to be operated on. She has suffered several fractures

How are you Eva Henger after the serious road accident that took place on April 29th? Roberto Alessi, director of Novella 2000, answered the question during the afternoon 5 broadcast.

He explained that Eva Henger should be operated today, May 3. The doctors did not intervene immediately because of the severe trauma reportedwhich affected the spleen and got the blood counts high.

Alessi himself has publicly revealed that the two passengers in the other car, a 68-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, have lost his life and that this news has traumatized Eva Henger. She suffered a fracture in her arm, heel and femur.

The husband, on the other hand, is in intensive care but he will not have to undergo any surgery. The director of Novella 2000 explained that it is broken breastbonebecause of the heart massage performed by the firefighter, because his heart had stopped beating.

Massimiliano Caroletti himself, after the accident, published a post on Twitter to reassure the many people who are sending him messages of support and closeness.

The words of Eva Henger’s husband

Here in the ICU they don’t allow me to reply to all the thousands of messages received. The fractures are many more than those written in the newspapers, but we are born fighters and we will come out stronger than before. Unfortunately we were hit by a car that made an impossible overtaking. This post is also for my wife, who was taken to a hospital 2000km away. Come on, my love, she never gives up.

Eva Henger has not yet broke the silence after the news of her critical condition and the accident that almost cost her her life. The numerous fans are apprehensive and waiting for the same actress and model to publish a update on his health condition.