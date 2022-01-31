The euro zone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021, according to preliminary data released on Monday, 31, by the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat. The result was in line with the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal.

In the annual comparison, the bloc’s GDP expanded by 4.6% between October and December. In this case, the market forecast was for a slightly higher increase of 4.7%. Eurostat slightly revised up the advance of eurozone GDP in the third quarter from the second, from 2.2% to 2.3%. In the whole of 2021, the bloc’s GDP grew by 5.1% compared to 2020, according to the agency’s first estimate.

The post Eurozone GDP (preliminary) grows 0.3% in the 4th quarter compared to the 3rd quarter appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

