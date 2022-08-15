Rachele Barbieri wins the gold medal in the women’s omnium at the European Championships in Munich. The 25-year-old from Emilia triumphs with 174 points, ahead of the French Clara Copponi (171) and the Polish Daria Pikulik (167). Barbieri wins the ninth medal and the second gold for the blue track cycling expedition to Monaco.

CONSONNI D’ARGENTO

–

And it doesn’t end there: the Azzurri also pocket Simone Consonni’s silver in the Omnium. The Olympian and world champion in team pursuit came close to gold and was preceded only by the French Donavan Grondin, who won with 150 points, two more than Consonni (148) and 4 more than the Spaniard Sebastian Mora Vedri.