Following the meeting of the European Political Community, which brought together more than forty leaders in Granada on Thursday, European leaders will resume debates today on migration and enlargement of the European Union (EU). The block must be prepared for the entry of new members, with the date of 2030 as an indicative deadline; and work to manage the migratory pressure, which has overwhelmed Lampedusa and has led to the reinforcement of the borders of Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The debate promises to be long. Although the Twenty-Seven announced on Wednesday a political agreement to unblock the negotiations of the Migration and Asylum Pact, the European Council must now begin the trilogues with the European Parliament and Brussels, with the aim of closing the pact before the end of the legislature. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and the Italian President, Georgia Meloni, organized a debate on this issue on Thursday and signed a joint letter in which they celebrate that their alliance “has changed the pace” of the migration debate in the EU. . Both the United Kingdom and Italy defend a tough line against irregular entries and assure that other countries “are already recognizing that the current approach does not work” and that “stricter measures” are necessary. The two leaders believe that we must act “urgently” in the face of a problem that affects the entire bloc.

This Friday, another meeting between Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to meet bilaterally this Friday. The meeting will be of great relevance, since both Germany and Italy tense the negotiations on the immigration regulations until the last moment.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has shown his discomfort at the adoption of the immigration regulation, which went ahead with the vote against Hungary and Poland, and compared it to “a violation.” «It will not be possible to have an agreement on this issue because before it was decided unanimously and in the last meeting they pushed Poland and Hungary. We have been legally violated and, after that, it will not be possible to agree in the coming years », he criticized.

Drive the strategic agenda



As the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, explained, upon arrival it is a “summit of extreme importance, since it represents the starting point of our strategic agenda.” European leaders will debate the EU’s priorities and “for the first time in many years, we will have a debate on enlargement at the highest level,” highlighted Michel, who called for “being prepared” to welcome the candidate countries by 2030. .

The head of the community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, assured that the EU has “many pending tasks” in this matter and highlighted that the European Commission “will work on the review of policies in different fields” to prepare for enlargement.