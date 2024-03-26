“Decaro number two on the list in the South”

“We are building the lists, a team that brings together an opening towards civil society. Alongside this, the most solid figures of the Democratic Party. We asked Lucia Annunziata to lead the list of the Democratic Party in the south, not only because she is a figure of great value for the work he has done as a journalist for many years, but above all because he has a great knowledge of international foreign policy”. The PD secretary said it Elly Schlein speaking to 'Tuesday'. “The number two will be one of the best mayors in Italy, I'm talking about Antonio Decaro”.

