Express: Gazprom’s decision to reduce gas supplies caused panic in the EU countries

European countries succumbed to panic because of the decision voiced by Gazprom to reduce the daily supply of Russian gas via Nord Stream, informs Jacob Paul, columnist for the British newspaper Express.

33million cubic meters of Russian gas will be delivered daily to Europe via Nord Stream

Energy Ministers of the European Union (EU) decided to hold an emergency meeting on this issue, also discussing the need to save gas. The author of the material emphasized that the European Commission (EC) was concerned about the possibility of such a development of events, since 40 percent of the gas supplied to the EU states is imported from Russia.

And while much of the EU is feeling the effects of gas pressures that are starting to spin the energy crisis out of control, showing Russia’s grip on supplies to Europe, the bloc is doing its best to avoid a nightmare scenario for the winter. See also Russian attack Metropolitan cancels cooperation with Putin's supporters: Russian stellar soprano Anna Netrebko does not want to take a political stand Jacob PaulExpress newspaper reporter

Actions of the EU countries

Representatives of the EU states at first disagreed on the issue of reducing gas consumption by 15 percent, but later they nevertheless managed to agree on an emergency plan to reduce the consumption of blue fuel. It is planned to be approved at a special meeting of energy ministers of the community in Brussels on July 26.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, believes that the EC proposal is practically impracticable. He expressed his lack of understanding about how exactly the reduction in gas consumption should look like and noted that European leaders should not “deceive people” before, but talk about the real situation in the energy sector.

Operation of gas pipelines

Against the backdrop of a decrease in the daily volume of gas supplies to Europe through Nord Stream, BCS Global Markets senior analyst Ronald Smith assessed the possibility of a complete shutdown of the gas pipeline. He called such an outcome unlikely, but emphasized that such a possibility still exists. In his opinion, Russia will be able to persuade Western countries to provide more favorable conditions for the repair of turbines or return guarantees if it supplies even small volumes of gas.

The Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany indicated that Germany sees no technical reasons for reducing the flow of gas through the Nord Stream. The ministry added that the necessary conditions for coordinating the export of the turbine, which are carried out due to sanctions, have been met.

A member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, Steffen Kotre, in turn, called for the urgent launch of Nord Stream 2, which was never put into operation due to the ongoing Russian military special operation in Ukraine.