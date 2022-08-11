Razzetti in the 400 medley and the 4×200 style our cards today to get on the podium. In the morning the heats, final from 6 pm

You swim. From 9 until late afternoon. The European swimming and diving championships begin at the Foro Italico. The competitions are divided by competitions: pool swimming (Stadio del Nuoto, 11-17 August), artistic swimming (Pietrangeli, 11-15 August), diving (Stadio del Nuoto, 15-21 August), diving at great heights (Campi 1 -2 tennis club, 18-20 August), open water swimming (Ostia, 18-21 August). The morning sessions will be dedicated to the preliminary rounds, while the finals and award ceremonies are scheduled in the afternoon. In total, 231 medals will be awarded in 77 competitions.

The dt Butini – “It is normal for there to be pressure and anticipation after the results of the recent World Cup in Budapest. At these Europeans we are therefore expected to achieve results in line with what has been achieved in the last four years. The World Cup was a watershed in the path of the national team ”, the words of the blue technical director Cesare Butini. In the Italian team there are nine athletes born after 2000 including the twins Antonietta and Noemi Cesarano, Antonella Crispino, Sofia Morini and Chiara Tarantino born in 2003. As many in the men’s group. The youngest are Lorenzo Galossi from 2006 and Benedetta Pilato from 2005. See also Atp Umag: good Zeppieri, Galan eliminates Fognini, tomorrow in the field Musetti

Curiosity – The least representative nations will be, with only 2 athletes, the Faroe Islands, Kosovo, Montenegro, Moldova and Azerbaijan. Only in swimming 557 athletes will compete with Italy that will field 54 swimmers and swimmers. With 41 athletes follows Great Britain, with 30 France and Poland. The youngest athlete of the entire continental event is Hana Beiqi, 14 on September 28th. The swimmer originally from Kosovo will compete in the 50 and 100 freestyle and 50 butterfly. The oldest athlete of all is the Ukrainian diver from great heights Viacheslav Kolesnikov, who turned 40 on March 25th. The oldest swimmer is the blue Fabio Scozzoli, who turned 34 on August 3rd. The oldest swimmer is 33-year-old Spaniard Jessica Vall, bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke in 2015, silver and continental bronze again in the 200 breaststroke in 2016 and 2014. In synchronized swimming, where Italy is aiming for the first European gold medal , the blue Linda Cerrutti, 28 years old from Savona, will compete in all the races of the solo, the duo and the team. Finnish Laura Lahtinen is enrolled in seven individual swimming competitions (50 backstroke, 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke, 50, 100 and 200 butterfly). See also The 4 Liga MX teams that have already secured at least a playoff in Clausura 2022

Program – From 9 o’clock we start with the batteries.

50 butterfly M with Thomas Ceccon, Piero Codia, Lorenzo Gargani and Matteo Rivolta

100 sl F with Costanza Cocconcelli, Silvia Di Pietro, Sofia Morini and Chiara Tarantino

400 mixed M with Pier Andrea Matteazzi and Alberto Razzetti

200 back F with Margherita Panziera and Federica Toma

100 frog M with Andrea Catello, Simone Cerasuolo, Nicolò Martinenghi and Federico Poggio

4×200 sl F with ITA relay

4×200 sl M with ITA relay

800 sl F with Martina Rita Caramignoli and Simona Quadarella

Sincro artistic swimming 0re 9.30 – preliminary rounds only free F with Linda Cerruti

3 pm – Final technical team with Domiziana Cavanna, Linda Cerruti, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Marta Iacoacci, Marta Murru, Enrica Piccoli.

In the afternoon three swimming finals: at 6.16 pm 400 mixed men with Alberto Razzetti in the odor of the medal, at 18.51 the women’s 4 × 200 freestyle and at 19.04 the men’s 4 × 200 freestyle with the Azzurri aiming for the fourth medal in a row Europeans. See also Boca Juniors and Benedetto need each other so that joy can flourish again in La Bombonera

